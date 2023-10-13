Dover Fueling Solutions Launches DX Promote Auto, a New Industry-Leading Managed Media Service

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of DX Promote® Auto, a new managed media service that provides retailers with state-of-the-art advertising content to display on the DFS Anthem UX® platform.

The new service provides fueling and convenience retailers access to a dedicated team that creates and manages custom advertising, including short-form infotainment, national promotions and major oil content. These advertisements save retailers time, drive in-store foot traffic, increase sales and enhance the customer experience at the pump.

"Many of our small- and medium-sized business customers want media but lack the time and resources to create compelling and trusted content themselves," said Scott Negley, Senior Director, Product Management at Dover Fueling Solutions. "This new offering lightens the load for retailers and improves their customers' experience. With the Anthem UX platform increasing sales for promoted items by 51%, we know that targeted media is a powerful tool. Now, it's about helping our customers create curated playlists and utilize this tool effectively to drive in-store foot traffic and boost bottom lines."

To ensure retailers will be supplied with their preferred content on DX Promote Auto, DFS will provide a customer intake form for banner ads on a quarterly basis. This will allow retailers to select monthly content picks to ensure relevance and value. Retailers will also be able to personalize the content for their marketing needs, such as calls to action and price points.

The DX Promote Auto managed media service includes:

Short-form infotainment, engaging national advertisements and major oil promotions (when provided)

Personalized retailer-selected banner ads with a call to action, scheduled by DFS (up to six per month)

If there is no media selected for the quarter, DFS will play a default playlist that includes rotating engaging content

Weather and traffic tabs provided by Google through DX Promote Auto

A dedicated DFS team to manage the retailer's media

DX Promote Auto on Anthem UX platform has rolled out at select fuel stations in the United States, with continued expansion planned for the near future. For more information, visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/media-dx-promote.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

