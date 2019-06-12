Dover Fueling Solutions Launches Tokheim Quantium™ 510M Fuel Dispenser Series

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) that delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Tokheim Quantium™ 510M fuel dispenser series.

The Quantium 510M fuel dispenser range is the next generation of the acclaimed Quantium fuel dispenser family, introducing more models to choose from, with many new features. This dispenser family is led by the Quantium 510M FHR fuel dispenser with full hose retraction, which builds on the same look and feel of today's Quantium 510 fuel dispenser, but with the added benefit of an enriched dispenser head. This new dispenser head will be standard across the range and will allow customers to easily upgrade from the typical LCD display to a VGA media display by simply changing the screen and the door.

Also in the series is the Quantium 510M SHR fuel dispenser with semi-hose retraction, featuring innovative modifications such as double bump piping to dramatically increase dispenser maintainability. This model provides an excellent cost option and ensures that customers have a much wider choice when it comes to modernizing their forecourts.

"With the Tokheim Quantium 510M fuel dispenser range, we have taken the classic and desired design features of the Quantium 510 fuel dispenser and redefined them for the future," said DFS Vice President, Dispenser Business Unit, Lise-Lotte Nordholm. "Tokheim dispensers are industry recognized for quality and engineered for a lifetime of reliability, so we are thrilled to be able to present our customers with even more model and feature options."

In addition to the more conventional dispensers, DFS is introducing the Quantium 510M AdBlue fuel dispenser and the Quantium 510M liquified petroleum gas (LPG) fuel dispenser. The Quantium AdBlue fuel dispenser will have the same appearance as the Quantium 510M fuel dispenser with the enriched dispenser head, but for the first time it will be available as a four-hose model, a configuration which is a direct response to customers throughout Europe and the Middle East. The Quantium 510M LPG fuel dispenser has been upgraded from the previous model to include the enriched dispenser head and semi-hose retraction.

For more information, visit to doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the UK, and the USA. For more information about DFS, visit doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

