RegO Introduces Innovative Device and App Update for LPG Tank and Regulator Testing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RegO, part of OPW and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its RegO Presto-Link™ device and RegO app integration. The innovative Presto-Link redefines the landscape of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) container and regulator testing. With a focus on speed, accuracy and efficiency, the RegO Presto-Link Mobile App boasts updated features that have been designed to streamline leak-testing processes for propane systems. The app can also enhance safety for on-site service personnel through its ability to perform accurate digital testing and document results.

The RegO App is seamlessly integrated with the Presto-Link Bluetooth device, which communicates with RegO Presto-Tap products placed on propane-system components requiring testing. This connection enables swift and precise leak detection and pressure readings, eliminating the need for manual recording of results and helping to mitigate the risks associated with human error.

"Our aim with the improved RegO App is to provide a solution that not only enhances safety and accuracy, but also simplifies the testing process for our valued customers," said Cody Reeves, Propane Energy Solutions Product Manager at RegO. "By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we're empowering service personnel to perform their duties with greater confidence and efficiency."

The app's intuitive interface makes it easy for users to navigate and utilize key features. Moreover, the addition of paperless propane safety documentation checks further enhances convenience and can help reduce environmental impact.

The RegO App also offers integration with the Cargas back-office software through the customer portal, facilitating accurate data transfer and providing customers with peace of mind regarding their information integrity. For customers with existing management software, the RegO portal offers flexibility and compatibility, ensuring a smooth transition and optimal functionality.

"The RegO App and Presto-Link device marks a new era of efficiency and reliability in LPG tank and regulator testing," added Paul Courson, Propane Energy Solutions Technical Sales Director at RegO. "Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction drives us to continuously evolve and improve our solutions."

About RegO:

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Elon, NC, USA, RegO® is a premier manufacturer and worldwide supplier of valves and flow controls for the safe, cost-effective production, storage, and transport of industrial gases and alternative fuels such as LPG, NH3, LNG, and hydrogen. In 2021, RegO became a founding member of OPW Propane Energy Solutions. For more information on RegO, please visit regoproducts.com.

About OPW:

OPW is defining what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the clean energy, retail fueling, fluid-handling and vehicle wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW is defining what's next in each of its markets, visit opwglobal.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

