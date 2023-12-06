Dover Fueling Solutions Supplies LIQAL BTU System to LC3 Trasporti in Italy

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the successful installation of the LIQAL Boil-off Gas Treatment Unit (BTU) system for LC3 Trasporti (LC3). LC3 is the first refueling station in Italy that combines both Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Nitrogen and that can provide 100% Bio-LNG, not in blended form.

The installation of the LIQAL BTU system, which is situated on a private site and supports up to 160 trucks, mitigates challenges at LC3 including high pressure inside the LNG tank due to boil-off gas (BOG) and inefficient refueling of LNG trucks. It also enables LC3 to provide a unified LNG and bio-LNG refueling experience at its Piacenza station. The new LIQAL BTU system, installed and commissioned by SGIG, helps ensure that tank pressure is stable so truck drivers can refuel their LNG vehicles smoothly and consistently.

"We have mitigated the potential risk of direct methane emissions into the atmosphere through this groundbreaking solution implemented at our Piacenza station. With the LIQAL BTU system, we've addressed inefficiencies that were exacerbated by climate change, significantly improving our refueling capacity and the dispensing quality of the facility," said Michele Ambrogi, President of LC3 Trasporti. "With a fleet of LNG and Bio-LNG-powered vehicles covering over 15 million kilometers annually, enhancing refueling performance, maximizing the use of biomethane, and reducing potential environmental impact remains a top priority for us. LC3 has set a new precedent, reaffirming our position as pioneers in decarbonization in the heavy transport sector in Italy."

The LIQAL BTU system provides an environment conditioned for the storage of LNG, meaning it can be safely stored for an extended amount of time. As a modular and fully stand-alone unit, the LIQAL BTU system removes the need for any active management of storage pressure or LIN consumption and logistics while maximizing the LNG storage capacity for optimal delivery of LNG fuel. In addition, the LIQAL BTU system protects the environment by preventing the venting of BOG into the atmosphere.

"LC3 is the first Italian company gaining experience with our automated and TCO-effective BTU system, and we are very pleased with the positive feedback on its deployment. The LIQAL BTU solution re-liquefies the BOG at its LNG refueling station, ensuring extended holding time of the LNG inside the storage tank, helping significantly improve LNG fuel performance, and enabling 100% Bio-LNG to now be delivered to the trucks," said Joost Jansen, Business Development Manager, LIQAL.

For more information, please visit www.liqal.com/fueling-solutions/liquefaction.

To read the case study, please visit https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/customersuccess.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Amy Cearley, Director of Global Marketing Communications

(512) 484-4259

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover