Dover Operating Companies to Highlight Range of Innovative Technologies at Leading Convenience-Store and Retail-Fueling Trade Show

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) today announced that the Company will feature multiple businesses at the upcoming National Association of Convenience Stores Trade Show ("NACS Show") and Petroleum Equipment Institute Convention ("PEI Convention") – the leading convenience-store and retail-fueling industry event of the year and the largest of its kind in the United States – in Las Vegas, NV, on Oct. 8-10, 2024.

Convenience retail is a large and evolving industry that serves more than 160 million customers daily. The industry has multiple avenues for growth including clean energy, retail fueling, software solutions, refrigeration solutions, foodservice, and vehicle wash.

Multiple Dover operating companies will be participating in the 2024 NACS Show and PEI Convention including:

Dover Food Retail (DFR): DFR, a leading global provider of equipment and systems that help enable operators in the retail-food industry to market and sell their products more profitably, will feature the latest refrigeration and food-retail merchandising technologies and capabilities from its Hillphoenix, Anthony and AMS Group brands:

Natural refrigeration solutions from Hillphoenix, such as the R290 Second Nature ® Natural system for self-contained refrigerated cases and CO 2 One ™ , a single condensing unit designed to optimize refrigeration systems that use carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) as a commercial refrigerant.

Natural system for self-contained refrigerated cases and CO One , a single condensing unit designed to optimize refrigeration systems that use carbon dioxide (CO ) as a commercial refrigerant. Hillphoenix offers a complete line of self-service, multi-deck merchandising solutions including the R290 CS-FC, which is designed for prepackaged bakery, beverage, deli, meat and produce items, and the PFH hot-case display, which maintains hot-food temperatures through the use of a dry-heat, long-wave radiant-heating system with Bluetooth and manual controllers.

The Hillphoenix PowerWall ® is a compact, cost-effective and flexible power-distribution and control system that has been designed for use in all manner of food-retail businesses.

is a compact, cost-effective and flexible power-distribution and control system that has been designed for use in all manner of food-retail businesses. Infinity ® MAX All-Glass Walk-In Cooler Doors from Anthony are long-lasting and energy-efficient cooler doors that are designed without mullions or vertical door rails, offering an all-glass look to support increased merchandise versatility and product accessibility while lowering utility costs.

MAX All-Glass Walk-In Cooler Doors from Anthony are long-lasting and energy-efficient cooler doors that are designed without mullions or vertical door rails, offering an all-glass look to support increased merchandise versatility and product accessibility while lowering utility costs. Kodiak Super Duty Beer Cave Doors from Anthony offer a panic-bar option that helps boost security for food retailers by helping stop theft in real-time while offering shoppers a more accessible and stylish exit from the beer cave.

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS): DFS, a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide, is comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®. Show highlights include:

The Wayne PWR™ DC fast charger, a new electric vehicle charger designed and manufactured in Austin, TX , represents a new standard in reliability and customer support for EV charging.

, represents a new standard in reliability and customer support for EV charging. DFS will spotlight its DFS Anthem UX™ platform on the Wayne Ovation ® fuel dispenser, an advanced dispenser interface designed to revolutionize the fueling and retail experience. Featured innovations include: DX Rewards, the newest addition to the DFS Anthem UX platform, is a dynamic loyalty program integration designed to increase customer engagement. DX Market™ powered by GRUBBRR ® , is a self-ordering solution that empowers retailers to offer customized promotions and upsells through dynamic videos and static content, meeting the demand for automated fueling stations with self-checkout options. DX Promote Auto Service is an on-dispenser media management service that oversees the creation and presentation of retailer videos, infotainment, and national promotions, allowing retailers to focus on daily operations while helping boost in-store spending. The DFS AX12 and DFS AX7 touchscreen displays offer scheduled media and enhanced user experiences to drive revenue and streamline site management.

fuel dispenser, an advanced dispenser interface designed to revolutionize the fueling and retail experience. Featured innovations include: DFS will highlight two of its cutting-edge fuel site controllers, the Synergy Fleet Site Controller and the Synergy Wayne iX Fleet Controller. Each of these controllers offers on-site fleet fueling control and management, providing retailers enhanced security and control with access to the DFS DX Cloud set of solutions where applicable.

DFS will display its comprehensive line of Automatic Tank Gauging (ATG) solutions, from innovative tank gauges and cutting-edge probes to smart sensors.

OPW Retail Fueling (OPW RF): OPW RF is "Fueled By Excellence" through the development of innovative products designed to enhance the safety, reliability, efficiency, and business performance of its clients in the retail-fueling industry. OPW RF will feature several of its most well-known and respected industry-leading solutions, including:

The recently enhanced FlexWorks Loop System ™ , the industry's first plug-and-play underground fueling system with a state-of-the-art, completely integrated, environmentally secure underground fuel-delivery system.

, the industry's first plug-and-play underground fueling system with a state-of-the-art, completely integrated, environmentally secure underground fuel-delivery system. The Watertight Wonders portfolio of solutions helps prevent underground storage tank (UST) water intrusion. The ElectroTite Tank Sump, FibreTite Multiport and EDGE™ Double-Wall Spill Containers have all been engineered to provide reliable watertightness to help prevent the creation of water-fouled fuel that can hamper vehicle operation and result in expensive repair, cleanup and remediation costs for the fuel-site operator.

14 Series Nozzles are a complete gasoline- and diesel-dispensing nozzle family featuring innovative free-draining and diesel-capture spout technology that is designed to support a cleaner, greener fueling experience.

The durable and water-resistant Conquistador, Matador and Fibrelite models of Composite Manhole Covers are available in a wide range of shapes, sizes and colors. Their lightweight design makes removing and positioning the covers more easily, which helps lessen the risk of a back, foot or hand injury.

OPW RF will also look to the future with its CleanEnergy Products that help commercial and industrial fueling applications maximize the economic and ecological advantages of compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen with a complete array of nozzles, hose assemblies, receptacles and breakaways.

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (OPW VWS): OPW VWS, a leading single source for all vehicle wash needs, will feature solutions from its various product brands at the show:

OPW VWS will introduce the new Kondor ® Flight one- and two-arm touchless in-bay automatic (IBA) vehicle wash system from its Belanger, Inc., product brand to the convenience-store market.

Flight one- and two-arm touchless in-bay automatic (IBA) vehicle wash system from its Belanger, Inc., product brand to the convenience-store market. The Transchem Group's Turtle Wax PRO brand will showcase its Turtle Wax Complete portfolio of vehicle wash chemistries that have been designed exclusively for convenience-store vehicle washes.

The In-Bay Automatic Xpress Conversion model from OPW VWS will be showcased with the industry-leading PDQ LaserWash ® 360 Plus system on the show floor. It is compatible with all PDQ and Belanger vehicle wash systems, so it can be used to quickly convert into a state-of-the-art automatic express model.

360 Plus system on the show floor. It is compatible with all PDQ and Belanger vehicle wash systems, so it can be used to quickly convert into a state-of-the-art automatic express model. OPW VWS product brand Innovative Control Systems® (ICS) will unveil its ability to integrate its payment-processing systems with the Verifone Commander Site Controller POS System.

About Dover Food Retail:

Dover Food Retail, part of Dover Corporation with headquarters in Conyers, GA, is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Employing the capabilities of our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor and The AMS Group™, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customer's business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain. For more information about DFR, please visit doverfoodretail.com.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. For more information about DFS, visit doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About OPW Retail Fueling:

OPW Retail Fueling is Fueled By Excellence through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail-fueling industry. Specifically, OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and underground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean-energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. To learn more about how OPW Retail Fueling is Fueled By Excellence in each of its markets, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-retail-fueling.

About OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions:

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions was formed in January 2019 and consists of PDQ Manufacturing, Inc., Belanger, Inc., Innovative Control Systems (ICS), Kesseltronics and Transchem. PDQ is a preeminent provider of in-bay automatic wash systems and payment terminals, while Belanger is an innovative leader in soft-touch tunnel and in-bay automatic wash systems. ICS provides industry-leading car wash technology, like payment terminals, process controls and software management and automation systems, and Kesseltronics designs machine controls for successful tunnel wash operation. Transchem is a leading developer of environmentally sensitive vehicle wash chemicals and cleaning products. Together, they create a revolutionary single source for all vehicle wash needs. For more information on OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, please visit opwvws.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

