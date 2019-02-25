Dover President and Chief Executive Officer to Speak At J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York, New York, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 2:50 p.m. EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenues of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

