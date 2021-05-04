Dover President and Chief Executive Officer To Speak at Virtual Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, will speak at the virtual Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 9:40 am ET.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on dovercorporation.com, and the replay will be archived on the website for 90 days.

About Dover:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at www.dovercorporation.com

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Corporate Development

Vice President – Communications

and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

[email protected]

