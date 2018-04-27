Dover Reports First Quarter 2018 Results and Provides 2018 Guidance

- Reports quarterly revenue of $1.9 billion, an increase of 6% from the prior year

- Posts diluted net earnings per share of $0.84 on a GAAP basis

- Generates quarterly adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $1.16, an increase of 26% from the prior year, which excludes acquisition-related amortization costs and costs associated with rightsizing initiatives and the Apergy separation

- Provides pro forma 2018 guidance for full year diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, which excludes Apergy

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results (including Apergy):

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, Dover's revenue was $1.9 billion, an increase of 6% from the prior year. The increase in the quarter was driven by organic growth of 4%, acquisition growth of 1% and a favorable impact from foreign exchange ("FX") of 4%, partially offset by a 3% impact from dispositions. Net earnings were $131.4 million, a decrease of 24% as compared to $172.2 million for the prior year period. Diluted net earnings per share ("EPS") for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, were $0.84, compared to $1.09 EPS in the prior year period, representing a decrease of 23%.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, EPS included Apergy separation related costs of $0.06 and rightsizing and other costs of $0.02. First quarter EPS also included acquisition-related amortization costs of $0.24. Excluding these costs, adjusted EPS for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, was $1.16, an increase of 26% over an adjusted EPS of $0.92 in the prior year period, which excludes a gain on disposition of $0.39 and acquisition-related amortization costs of $0.22.

A reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

Full Year 2018 Guidance (excluding Apergy):

Beginning with this earnings release, Dover is providing full year EPS and revenue guidance on a pro forma continuing operations basis, which excludes the 2018 operating results of Apergy. On this basis, in 2018, Dover expects to generate adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $4.70 to $4.85, representing an increase of approximately 15% over the prior year, on a comparable pro forma basis. This guidance is based on full year revenue growth of 4% to 5%, which is comprised of organic growth of 3% to 4%, acquisition growth of 1%, and a favorable impact from FX of 3%, partially offset by a 3% impact from dispositions. In addition, the effect of estimated incremental share repurchases is reflected in the updated guidance.

Dover's updated pro forma 2018 guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes acquisition-related amortization costs of $0.71, Apergy-related separation costs of $0.06 incurred in the first quarter, and estimated full year rightsizing and other costs of $0.05. Dover expects to incur further separation costs in the second quarter of 2018 in the range of $33 to $35 million, which is not included in this guidance.

A reconciliation between Dover's prior EPS guidance and its updated pro forma EPS guidance, which excludes Apergy, is provided in the appendix of its first quarter 2018 earnings presentation, which is available on the Company's website, dovercorporation.com.

Apergy Separation Update:

As previously announced on April 18, 2018, Dover's Board of Directors formally approved the separation of Apergy through a distribution of all of the common stock of Apergy held by Dover to Dover shareholders. In connection with the approval, the Board has also set the distribution ratio, record date and distribution date for the spin-off.

The distribution is expected to be made at 12:01 a.m. ET on May 9, 2018, to Dover shareholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on April 30, 2018, the record date for the distribution. On the distribution date, Dover shareholders will receive one share of Apergy common stock for every two shares of Dover common stock held as of the record date. Following the distribution, Apergy will be an independent, publicly traded company, and Dover will retain no ownership interest in Apergy.

Management Commentary:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Livingston, said, "Our first quarter revenue and earnings performance was solid and in-line with our expectations. We experienced continued strength in many of our businesses, including those serving the waste handling, printing & identification, heat exchanger and upstream energy markets. A number of other businesses also turned in solid performances, including pumps, vehicle service equipment, and industrial winches. This performance was partially offset by softer than expected retail refrigeration markets in the first quarter.

"Separately, pro forma bookings on a continuing operations basis were strong in Engineered Systems and Fluids, resulting in a solid total company book-to-bill of 1.12, which positions us well as we continue through the second quarter.

"We recently made two important announcements. First, we announced the appointment of Rich Tobin as Dover's new President & CEO, effective May 1st. Rich is inheriting a strong company with outstanding talent and attractive businesses that are well-positioned in their markets. The Board and I are confident he is the right person to lead Dover to even greater success. We also announced the Board's approval of the Apergy spin-off. The spin-off positions Dover to become a more focused company with more consistent performance."

Conference Call Information:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2018 results and 2018 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Friday, April 27, 2018. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's first quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through four operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, Refrigeration & Food Equipment and Energy. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 29,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Some of these statements may be indicated by words such as "may", "anticipate", "expect", believe", "intend", "guidance", "estimates", "suggest", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "could", "forecast" and other words and terms that use the future tense or have a similar meaning.  Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to identify and complete acquisitions and integrate and realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, our execution of the Apergy spinoff, capital allocation plans and changes in those plans, including with respect to dividends, share repurchases, investments in research and development, capital expenditures and acquisitions, changes in law, including the effect of U.S. tax reform and developments with respect to trade policy and tariffs, our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions, changes in sourcing input costs or the supply of input materials, the impact of legal compliance risks and litigation, including with respect to product quality and safety, cybersecurity and privacy, our ability to capture and protect intellectual property rights, and various other factors that are described in the Company's periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FIRST QUARTER 2018

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Revenue

$

1,921,579

$

1,813,372

Cost of goods and services

1,212,638

1,152,198

Gross profit

708,941

661,174

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

514,149

486,260

Operating earnings

194,792

174,914

Interest expense

35,807

36,409

Interest income

(2,058)

(2,580)

Gain on sale of businesses


(90,093)

Other expense (income), net

286

(794)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

160,757

231,972

Provision for income taxes

29,322

59,725

Net earnings

$

131,435

$

172,247




Net earnings per share:


Basic

$

0.85

$

1.11

Diluted

$

0.84

$

1.09




Weighted average shares outstanding:


Basic

154,520

155,540

Diluted

157,090

157,399




Dividends paid per common share

$

0.47

$

0.44




DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)






2018

2017

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

REVENUE






Engineered Systems






Printing & Identification

$

282,521

$

249,238

$

278,220

$

272,941

$

293,615

$

1,094,014

Industrials

364,263

358,397

377,210

372,891

373,776

1,482,274

646,784

607,635

655,430

645,832

667,391

2,576,288








Fluids

553,295

525,195

553,259

562,818

609,558

2,250,830








Refrigeration & Food Equipment

338,235

356,834

426,304

438,788

377,179

1,599,105








Energy

383,654

324,088

359,168

359,298

363,647

1,406,201








Intra-segment eliminations

(389)

(380)

(810)

(461)

(337)

(1,988)

Total consolidated revenue

$

1,921,579

$

1,813,372

$

1,993,351

$

2,006,275

$

2,017,438

$

7,830,436








NET EARNINGS






Segment Earnings:






Engineered Systems

$

97,864

$

174,398

$

106,820

$

98,348

$

210,864

$

590,430

Fluids

54,511

52,639

73,558

87,164

91,747

305,108

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

29,182

33,562

65,829

65,413

29,018

193,822

Energy

54,554

41,691

53,368

51,936

41,432

188,427

Total segments

236,111

302,290

299,575

302,861

373,061

1,277,787

Corporate expense / other

41,605

36,489

34,190

31,741

64,818

167,238

Interest expense

35,807

36,409

36,932

35,453

36,414

145,208

Interest income

(2,058)

(2,580)

(2,338)

(1,761)

(1,823)

(8,502)

Earnings before provision (benefit) for
income taxes

160,757

231,972

230,791

237,428

273,652

973,843

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

29,322

59,725

66,733

58,516

(22,796)

162,178

Net earnings

$

131,435

$

172,247

$

164,058

$

178,912

$

296,448

$

811,665








SEGMENT MARGIN





Engineered Systems

15.1

%

28.7

%

16.3

%

15.2

%

31.6

%

22.9

%

Fluids

9.9

%

10.0

%

13.3

%

15.5

%

15.1

%

13.6

%

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

8.6

%

9.4

%

15.4

%

14.9

%

7.7

%

12.1

%

Energy

14.2

%

12.9

%

14.9

%

14.5

%

11.4

%

13.4

%

Total segment operating margin

12.3

%

16.7

%

15.0

%

15.1

%

18.5

%

16.3

%








DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE





Engineered Systems

$

18,278

$

19,575

$

20,259

$

22,104

$

19,481

$

81,419

Fluids

30,912

28,503

29,473

30,252

31,892

120,120

Refrigeration & Food Equipment

13,579

15,035

14,522

14,093

13,557

57,207

Energy

34,005

31,365

32,000

33,421

34,210

130,996

Corporate

1,249

1,120

1,164

994

1,220

4,498

Total depreciation and amortization expense

$

98,023

$

95,598

$

97,418

$

100,864

$

100,360

$

394,240








DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(continued)

(unaudited)(in thousands)


2018

2017

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

BOOKINGS






Engineered Systems






Printing & Identification

$

284,437

$

256,665

$

282,157

$

268,700

$

306,818

$

1,114,340

Industrials

435,137

419,455

367,352

366,430

374,280

1,527,517

719,574

676,120

649,509

635,130

681,098

2,641,857








Fluids

625,469

565,987

554,656

576,538

613,804

2,310,985








Refrigeration & Food Equipment

372,701

438,576

466,276

357,855

319,899

1,582,606








Energy

395,787

348,317

352,617

368,377

354,833

1,424,144








Intra-segment eliminations

(609)

(1,149)

(529)

(468)

(542)

(2,688)








Total consolidated bookings

$

2,112,922

$

2,027,851

$

2,022,529

$

1,937,432

$

1,969,092

$

7,956,904









BACKLOG






Engineered Systems






Printing & Identification

$

135,915

$

109,347

$

115,763

$

116,359

$

129,752


Industrials

350,808

310,008

301,474

297,860

310,463


486,723

419,355

417,237

414,219

440,215









Fluids

480,967

371,717

378,774

398,827

399,742









Refrigeration & Food Equipment

283,250

341,530

382,598

302,574

244,972









Energy

161,942

156,255

147,568

158,645

149,579









Intra-segment eliminations

(534)

(729)

(378)

(383)

(571)









Total consolidated backlog

$

1,412,348

$

1,288,128

$

1,325,799

$

1,273,882

$

1,233,937


DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share







2018

2017

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

Net earnings per share:






Basic

$

0.85

$

1.11

$

1.05

$

1.15

$

1.90

$

5.21

Diluted

$

0.84

$

1.09

$

1.04

$

1.14

$

1.88

$

5.15









Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$

131,435

$

172,247

$

164,058

$

178,912

$

296,448

$

811,665









Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

154,520

155,540

155,703

155,757

155,734

155,685

Diluted

157,090

157,399

157,513

157,555

158,013

157,744









* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.


























Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)





Net earnings are adjusted by the effect of acquisition-related amortization, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, gains on disposition of businesses, disposition costs, Apergy separation costs, rightsizing and other costs and a product recall reserve charge and reversal to derive adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per common share as follows:

2018

2017

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

Adjusted net earnings:





Net earnings

$

131,435

$

172,247

$

164,058

$

178,912

$

296,448

$

811,665

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

50,624

52,203

50,833

50,524

50,630

204,190

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(12,642)

(17,554)

(16,807)

(16,885)

(16,797)

(68,043)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 3






(50,859)

(50,859)

Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 4



(88,402)



(116,932)

(205,334)

Gain on dispositions, tax impact 2



26,682



6,071

32,753

Disposition costs, pre-tax 5





3,314

1,931

5,245

Disposition costs, tax impact 2





(964)

(1,051)

(2,015)

Apergy separation costs, pre-tax

11,746



1,718

13,552

15,270

Apergy separation costs, tax impact 2

(2,142)



(500)

(5,025)

(5,525)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 6

4,371




56,278

56,278

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(797)




(17,149)

(17,149)

Product recall reversal, pre-tax






(7,200)

(7,200)

Product recall reversal, tax impact 2






2,614

2,614

Adjusted net earnings

$

182,595

$

145,176

$

198,084

$

216,119

$

212,511

$

771,890








Adjusted diluted earnings per common share*:





Diluted earnings per share

$

0.84

$

1.09

$

1.04

$

1.14

$

1.88

$

5.15

Acquisition-related amortization, pre-tax 1

0.32

0.33

0.32

0.32

0.32

1.29

Acquisition-related amortization, tax impact 2

(0.08)

(0.11)

(0.11)

(0.11)

(0.11)

(0.43)

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 3






(0.32)

(0.32)

Gain on dispositions, pre-tax 4



(0.56)



(0.74)

(1.30)

Gain on dispositions, tax impact 2



0.17



0.04

0.21

Disposition costs, pre-tax 5





0.02

0.01

0.03

Disposition costs, tax impact 2





(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.02)

Apergy separation costs, pre-tax

0.07



0.01

0.09

0.10

Apergy separation costs, tax impact 2

(0.01)




(0.03)

(0.03)

Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 6

0.03




0.36

0.36

Rightsizing and other costs, tax impact 2

(0.01)




(0.11)

(0.11)

Product recall reversal, pre-tax






(0.05)

(0.05)

Product recall reversal, tax impact 2






0.02

0.02

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.16

$

0.92

$

1.26

$

1.37

$

1.34

$

4.89








1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Tax impact primarily related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This benefit also includes decreases in statutory tax rates of foreign jurisdictions.

4 Includes gains from the sales of Performance Motorsports International and Warn Industries, Inc. in the first and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively.

5 Disposition costs include costs related to the fourth quarter sale of Warn Industries, Inc.

6 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures and product line divestitures and exits.

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)

Quarterly Cash Flow*


2018

2017

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):






Operating activities

$

35,195

$

78,926

$

159,289

$

273,370

$

324,497

$

836,082

Investing activities

(136,022)

80,925

(54,549)

(60,781)

196,255

161,850

Financing activities

(289,103)

(93,293)

(216,273)

(197,634)

(87,539)

(594,739)

Quarterly Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)*


2018

2017

Q1

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 2017

Cash flow from operating activities

$

35,195

$

78,926

$

159,289

$

273,370

$

324,497

$

836,082

Less: Capital expenditures

(58,361)

(43,114)

(51,747)

(64,908)

(51,489)

(211,258)

Plus: Cash taxes paid for gains on
dispositions1




42,955

5,651

20,434

69,040

Plus: Cash paid for Apergy separation costs

7,377



369

9,139

9,508

Plus: Cash paid for rightsizing actions

13,233






Adjusted free cash flow

$

(2,556)

$

35,812

$

150,497

$

214,482

$

302,581

$

703,372








Adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of
revenue

(0.1)

%

2.0

%

7.5

%

10.7

%

15.0

%

9.0

%








Adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of
adjusted net earnings

(1.4)

%

24.7

%

76.0

%

99.2

%

142.4

%

91.1

%








1 Federal and state tax payments related to the gains on the dispositions of Warn Industries Inc. and Performance Motorsports International in 2017 and Tipper Tie in 2016.

* On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2016-15 Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Classification of Certain Cash Receipts and Cash Payments. The Company retrospectively revised cash flows from operating activities and investing activities for all periods presented. There is no impact to adjusted free cash flow as a result of this guidance.

Revenue Growth Factors


Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Engineered
Systems

Fluids

Refrigeration
& Food
Equipment

Energy

Total

Organic

8%

—%

(7)%

17%

4%

Acquisitions

—%

1%

1%

—%

1%

Dispositions

(8)%

—%

(1)%

—%

(3)%

Currency translation

6%

4%

2%

1%

4%

Total **

6%

5%

(5)%

18%

6%










** Totals may be impacted by rounding.








Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted free cash flow, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted earnings per common share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of the acquisition-related amortization, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, gains on disposition of businesses, disposition costs, Apergy separation costs, rightsizing and other costs, and a product recall reserve reversal. We exclude these items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period. Management believes this information is useful to investors to better understand the company's ongoing profitability and facilitates easier comparisons of the company's profitability to prior and future periods and to its peers. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share represents adjusted net earnings divided by average diluted shares. Beginning in 2018, adjusted net earnings further exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions we consummate. Management believes excluding after-tax acquisition-related amortization will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability with peer companies.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures, plus the add back of cash taxes paid for gains on dispositions and cash paid for the Apergy separation costs and rightsizing actions. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue performance and trends between periods.

 

