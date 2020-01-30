Dover Reports Full Year Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Of $4.61 ($5.93 On An Adjusted Basis); Provides 2020 Guidance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2019

2018

%

Change

2019

2018

%

Change U.S. GAAP from continuing operations





Revenue $ 1,776

$ 1,809

(1.8)%

$ 7,136

$ 6,992

2.1 % Earnings 168

158

6.4 %

678

591

14.7 % Diluted EPS 1.15

1.07

7.5 %

4.61

3.89

18.5 %























Non-GAAP from continuing operations





















Organic revenue growth







(1.1)%









3.8 % Adjusted earnings 1 226

211

7.0 %

872

756

15.4 % Adjusted diluted EPS 1.54

1.43

7.7 %

5.93

4.97

19.3 %























1 For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, adjusted earnings excluded after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.1 million and $26.3 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $14.2 million and $29.6 million, respectively. In addition, the three months ended December 31, 2019, also excluded a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt, and the three months ended December 31, 2018 excluded a $2.8 million net benefit from the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act.

For the full years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, adjusted earnings excluded after tax acquisition-related amortization costs of $103.6 million and $109.3 million, respectively, and rightsizing and other costs of $25.4 million and $58.3 million, respectively. In addition, full year 2019 excluded a $46.9 million non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder, as well as a $18.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt. Full year 2018 excluded a $2.8 million net benefit from the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Dover generated revenue of $1.8 billion, a decline of 2% (-1% organic) compared to the fourth quarter of the prior year. GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $168 million increased 6%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.15 was up 7%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $226 million grew 7%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.54 was up 8% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2019, Dover generated revenue of $7.1 billion, up 2% (+4% organic) compared to the prior year. GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $678 million increased by 15%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.61 was up 19%. On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations of $872 million grew 15%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.93 was up 19% versus the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered solid results in the fourth quarter. As expected, revenue declined slightly as we faced a difficult comparable from the fourth quarter of 2018. Segment EBIT margin continued to expand year-over-year, consistent with prior quarters as our margin improvement and operational efficiency programs continue to deliver tangible results.

"During the fourth quarter, our Fueling Solutions segment grew despite a challenging comparable quarter in 2018, driven by strong global demand, most notably in North America on a pickup in EMV compliance activity. Solid growth in Engineered Products was driven by healthy activity in both the waste handling equipment and software business and aftermarket vehicle services.

"The Imaging & Identification segment declined slightly in the quarter, a result of continued slower marking & coding activity in Asia, as well as slower activity in the digital textile printing business. The Pumps & Process Solutions segment posted a revenue decline, primarily due to comparable calendarization in our plastics processing business as well as slower demand in our pumps and precision components businesses as a result of channel inventory drawdowns. The segment's biopharma business continued its double-digit growth trajectory. Finally, Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment had a slower quarter due to continued softness in new food retail store builds negatively impacting our systems volumes, partially offset by continued strength in core food retail case products and return to growth in our beverage can making and heat exchangers businesses.

"Overall, Dover delivered strong results for the full year 2019 despite an uncertain economic backdrop. Revenue growth was healthy across a majority of the portfolio and our businesses converted it well into earnings. Our strong operational execution delivered a significant increase in comparable cash flow and was complemented by value-creating and disciplined capital allocation, including large capital projects focused on growth and productivity, several attractive bolt-on acquisitions, and opportunistic share repurchases.

"As we enter 2020, most markets remain constructive. Order backlog is up year-over-year in four out of five segments, we are progressing well on multiple in-flight cost and productivity initiatives, and our M&A pipeline remains active. We are well-positioned to deliver top-line growth, margin expansion and solid EPS accretion in 2020, as outlined in our September investor meeting. Our strategy remains unchanged for 2020: drive value-creation through sustained growth, continued profitability improvement, strong cash flow and smart organic and inorganic capital deployment."

FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE:

In 2020, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $5.48 to $5.68 (adjusted EPS of $6.20 to $6.40), based on full year revenue growth of 2% to 3%. A full reconciliation between forecasted GAAP and forecasted adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS:

On January 24, 2020, Dover closed the previously-announced acquisition of Systech International, a leading provider of traceability and brand-protection software solutions to global pharmaceutical and FMCG manufacturers. The transaction is expected to deliver accretive first year adjusted EPS.

On January 24, 2020, Dover signed an agreement to acquire Soft-Pak, Incorporated, a provider of software solutions for waste handling fleets. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2020.



CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and 2020 guidance at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's fourth quarter and full year results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Revenue $ 1,775,589 $ 1,808,950

$ 7,136,397 $ 6,992,118 Cost of goods and services 1,124,274 1,163,979

4,515,459 4,432,562 Gross profit 651,315 644,971

2,620,938 2,559,556 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 403,223 426,198

1,599,098 1,716,444 Loss on assets held for sale — —

46,946 — Operating earnings 248,092 218,773

974,894 843,112 Interest expense 30,846 32,015

125,818 130,972 Interest income (1,428) (2,201)

(4,526) (8,881) Loss on extinguishment of debt 23,543 —

23,543 — Other (income) loss, net (1,891) 2,284

(12,950) (4,357) Earnings before provision for income taxes 197,022 186,675

843,009 725,378 Provision for income taxes 28,900 28,700

165,091 134,233 Earnings from continuing operations 168,122 157,975

677,918 591,145 Loss from discontinued operations, net — (16,406)

— (20,878) Net earnings $ 168,122 $ 141,569

$ 677,918 $ 570,267











Basic earnings (loss) per share*:









Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.16 $ 1.08

$ 4.67 $ 3.94 Loss from discontinued operations, net — (0.11)

— (0.14) Net earnings $ 1.16 $ 0.97

$ 4.67 $ 3.80











Weighted average shares outstanding 144,966 146,007

145,198 149,874 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share*:









Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.15 $ 1.07

$ 4.61 $ 3.89 Loss from discontinued operations, net — (0.11)

— (0.14) Net earnings $ 1.15 $ 0.96

$ 4.61 $ 3.75











Weighted average shares outstanding 146,790 147,940

146,992 152,133











Dividends paid per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.48

$ 1.94 $ 1.90











* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.











DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2019 2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY REVENUE



















Engineered Products $ 418,851 $ 429,928 $ 426,689 $ 422,089 $ 1,697,557 $ 402,980 $ 416,552 $ 401,243 $ 412,372 $ 1,633,147 Fueling Solutions 373,050 390,586 411,769 444,772 1,620,177 319,304 363,355 367,617 415,314 1,465,590 Imaging & Identification 268,354 266,588 275,109 274,420 1,084,471 268,654 286,458 270,299 284,432 1,109,843 Pumps & Process Solutions 330,219 338,924 341,337 328,048 1,338,528 308,840 330,337 322,506 370,210 1,331,893 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 334,643 385,474 370,335 306,165 1,396,617 338,235 401,766 386,214 326,878 1,453,093 Intra-segment eliminations (360) (794) 106 95 (953) (342) (374) (476) (256) (1,448) Total consolidated revenue $ 1,724,757 $ 1,810,706 $ 1,825,345 $ 1,775,589 $ 7,136,397 $ 1,637,671 $ 1,798,094 $ 1,747,403 $ 1,808,950 $ 6,992,118





















NET EARNINGS

Segment Earnings:



















Engineered Products $ 67,119 $ 77,129 $ 74,367 $ 73,233 $ 291,848 $ 59,363 $ 67,331 $ 64,570 $ 61,104 $ 252,368 Fueling Solutions 37,230 52,637 68,069 73,937 231,873 22,709 35,342 40,615 53,589 152,255 Imaging & Identification 55,955 54,641 61,655 57,233 229,484 42,703 59,318 44,144 52,737 198,902 Pumps & Process Solutions 1 14,991 76,278 77,433 71,379 240,081 44,639 57,686 60,592 74,632 237,549 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 24,807 44,375 35,211 14,439 118,832 29,182 51,372 42,434 13,131 136,119 Total segment earnings (EBIT) 200,102 305,060 316,735 290,221 1,112,118 198,596 271,049 252,355 255,193 977,193 Corporate expense / other 2 30,866 24,512 28,658 63,781 147,817 30,763 30,050 30,207 38,704 129,724 Interest expense 31,808 31,754 31,410 30,846 125,818 35,640 32,125 31,192 32,015 130,972 Interest income (890) (945) (1,263) (1,428) (4,526) (2,057) (2,563) (2,060) (2,201) (8,881) Earnings before provision for

income taxes 138,318 249,739 257,930 197,022 843,009 134,250 211,437 193,016 186,675 725,378 Provision for income taxes 32,613 51,654 51,924 28,900 165,091 24,841 44,981 35,711 28,700 134,233 Earnings from continuing operations 105,705 198,085 206,006 168,122 677,918 109,409 166,456 157,305 157,975 591,145 Earnings (loss) from discontinued

operations, net — — — — — 22,025 26,497 — (16,406) (20,878) Net earnings $105,705 $198,085 $206,006 $168,122 $677,918 $131,434 $139,959 $157,305 $141,569 $570,267





















SEGMENT MARGIN



















Engineered Products 16.0 % 17.9 % 17.4 % 17.4 % 17.2 % 14.7 % 16.2 % 16.1 % 14.8 % 15.5 % Fueling Solutions 10.0 % 13.5 % 16.5 % 16.6 % 14.3 % 7.1 % 9.7 % 11.0 % 12.9 % 10.4 % Imaging & Identification 20.9 % 20.5 % 22.4 % 20.9 % 21.2 % 15.9 % 20.7 % 16.3 % 18.5 % 17.9 % Pumps & Process Solutions 1 4.5 % 22.5 % 22.7 % 21.8 % 17.9 % 14.5 % 17.5 % 18.8 % 20.2 % 17.8 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 7.4 % 11.5 % 9.5 % 4.7 % 8.5 % 8.6 % 12.8 % 11.0 % 4.0 % 9.4 % Total segment operating margin 11.6 % 16.8 % 17.4 % 16.3 % 15.6 % 12.1 % 15.1 % 14.4 % 14.1 % 14.0 %





















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE



















Engineered Products $ 10,359 $ 10,452 $ 10,095 $ 10,126 $ 41,032 $ 11,443 $ 11,286 $ 10,528 $ 11,739 $ 44,996 Fueling Solutions 17,879 18,945 18,744 19,477 75,045 17,017 17,241 16,877 17,328 68,463 Imaging & Identification 7,435 7,413 7,360 8,322 30,530 7,797 7,916 7,675 7,494 30,882 Pumps & Process Solutions 1 17,548 16,201 16,018 17,817 67,584 17,431 17,741 18,078 18,732 71,982 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 13,011 12,777 13,047 12,525 51,360 13,579 13,524 13,533 19,841 60,477 Corporate 1,506 1,981 1,523 1,726 6,736 1,358 1,595 1,399 1,428 5,780 Total depreciation and amortization

expense $ 67,738 $ 67,769 $ 66,787 $ 69,993 $ 272,287 $ 68,625 $ 69,303 $ 68,090 $ 76,562 $ 282,580 1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). 2 Q4 and FY 2019 include a $23,543 loss on early extinguishment of debt.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share





2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018



Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.73 $ 1.36 $ 1.42 $ 1.16 $ 4.67

$ 0.71 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 1.08 $ 3.94 Discontinued operations — — — — —

0.14 (0.17) — (0.11) (0.14) Net earnings $ 0.73 $ 1.36 $ 1.42 $ 1.16 $ 4.67

$ 0.85 $ 0.92 1.07 $ 0.97 $ 3.80



Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 4.61

$ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.89 Discontinued operations — — — — —

0.14 (0.17) — (0.11) (0.14) Net earnings $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 4.61

$ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 1.05 $ 0.96 $ 3.75





Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings (loss):



Continuing operations $105,705 $198,085 $206,006 $168,122 $677,918

$109,409 $166,456 $157,305 $157,975 $591,145 Discontinued operations — — — — —

22,025 (26,497) — (16,406) (20,878) Net earnings $105,705 $198,085 $206,006 $168,122 $677,918

$131,434 $139,959 $157,305 $141,569 $570,267























Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 145,087 145,366 145,372 144,966 145,198

154,520 151,744 147,344 146,007 149,874 Diluted 146,911 147,179 147,051 146,790 146,992

157,090 153,938 149,457 147,940 152,133

* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)(in thousands)







December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 397,253 $ 396,221 Receivables, net of allowances 1,217,190 1,231,859 Inventories, net 806,141 748,796 Prepaid and other current assets 127,846 126,878 Property, plant and equipment, net 842,318 806,497 Goodwill 3,783,347 3,677,328 Intangible assets, net 1,055,014 1,134,256 Other assets and deferred charges 440,368 243,936 Total assets $ 8,669,477 $ 8,365,771





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:



Notes payable $ 84,700 $ 220,318 Payables and accrued expenses 1,665,191 1,607,103 Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities 901,210 826,024 Long-term debt 2,985,716 2,943,660 Stockholders' equity 3,032,660 2,768,666 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,669,477 $ 8,365,771

DOVER CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)(in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2019 2018 Operating activities:



Net earnings $ 677,918 $ 570,267 Loss from discontinued operations, net — 20,878 Loss on assets held for sale 46,946 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 23,543 — Depreciation and amortization 272,287 282,580 Stock-based compensation 29,702 23,698 Contributions to employee benefit plans (21,436) (25,933) Net change in assets and liabilities (83,654) (82,297) Net cash provided by operating activities 945,306 789,193





Investing Activities



Additions to property, plant and equipment (186,804) (170,994) Acquisitions (net of cash and cash equivalents acquired) (215,687) (68,557) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 4,168 5,908 Proceeds from the sale of businesses 24,218 3,937 Other (10,150) (15,774) Net cash used in investing activities (384,255) (245,480)





Financing Activities



Cash received from Apergy, net of cash distributed — 689,643 Change in commercial paper and notes payable, net (135,650) (10,722) Net increase (decrease) in long-term debt 42,357 (350,000) Dividends to stockholders (282,197) (283,570) Purchase of common stock (143,280) (894,977) Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise (37,370) (46,254) Other (1,902) (1,958) Net cash used in financing activities (558,042) (897,838)





Net cash used in discontinued operations — (14,263)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,977) 10,645





Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,032 (357,743) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 396,221 753,964 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 397,253 $ 396,221

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



2019 2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Adjusted earnings:



















Earnings from continuing operations $105,705 $198,085 $206,006 $168,122 $677,918 $109,409 $166,456 $157,305 $157,975 $591,145 Acquisition-related amortization, pre-

tax 1 35,635 34,997 34,244 33,460 138,336 38,150 38,072 34,997 35,078 $146,297 Acquisition-related amortization, tax

impact 2 (8,964) (8,777) (8,624) (8,403) (34,768) (9,716) (9,683) (8,785) (8,817) (37,001) Rightsizing and other costs, pre-tax 3 3,963 6,457 3,807 17,926 32,153 4,371 6,808 24,201 37,448 72,828 Rightsizing and other costs, tax

impact 2 (861) (1,377) (806) (3,745) (6,789) (797) (1,448) (4,477) (7,809) (14,531) Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-

tax 4 — — — 23,543 23,543 — — — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax

impact 2 — — — (5,163) (5,163) — — — — — Loss on assets held for sale 5 46,946 — — — 46,946 — — — — — Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 6 — — — — — — — — (2,832) (2,832) Adjusted earnings from continuing

operations $182,424 $229,385 $234,627 $225,740 $872,176 $141,417 $200,205 $203,241 $211,043 $755,906 Adjusted diluted earnings per share:



















Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 4.61 $ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 3.89 Acquisition-related amortization, pre-

tax 1 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.94 0.24 0.25 0.23 0.24 0.96 Acquisition-related amortization, tax

impact 2 (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.24) (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.06) (0.24) Rightsizing and other costs, pre-

tax 3 0.03 0.04 0.03 0.12 0.22 0.03 0.04 0.16 0.25 0.48 Rightsizing and other costs, tax

impact 2 (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.06) (0.01) (0.01) (0.03) (0.05) (0.10) Loss on extinguishment of debt, pre-

tax 4 — — — 0.16 0.16 — — — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt, tax

impact 2 — — — (0.04) (0.04) — — — — — Loss on assets held for sale 5 0.32 — — — 0.32 — — — — — Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 6 — — — — — — — — (0.02) (0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings per share

from continuing operations $ 1.24 $ 1.56 $ 1.60 $ 1.54 $ 5.93 $ 0.90 $ 1.30 $ 1.36 $ 1.43 $ 4.97

1 Includes amortization on acquisition-related intangible assets and inventory step-up. 2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period. 3 Rightsizing and other costs include actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other associated asset charges. 4 Represents a loss on early extinguishment of €300,000 2.125% notes due 2020 and $450,000 4.30% notes due 2021. 5 Represents a loss on assets held for sale of Finder. Under local law, no tax benefit is realized from the loss on the sale of a wholly-owned business. 6 2018 tax benefits related to additional Tax Cuts and Jobs Act regulatory guidance covered by SAB 118. * Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands) Non-GAAP Reconciliations

2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018























ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBIT AND ADJUSTED EBITDA











































Engineered Products:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 67,119 $ 77,129 $ 74,367 $ 73,233 $ 291,848

$ 59,363 $ 67,331 $ 64,570 $ 61,104 $ 252,368 Rightsizing and other costs 80 1,125 590 1,355 3,150

463 417 2,713 3,693 7,286 Adjusted EBIT - Segment 67,199 78,254 74,957 74,588 294,998

59,826 67,748 67,283 64,797 259,654 Adjusted EBIT % 16.0 % 18.2 % 17.6 % 17.7 % 17.4 %

14.8 % 16.3 % 16.8 % 15.7 % 15.9 % Adjusted D&A 2 10,359 9,855 10,095 10,126 40,435

11,443 11,286 10,528 11,230 44,487 Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 77,558 $ 88,109 $ 85,052 $ 84,714 $ 335,433

$ 71,269 $ 79,034 $ 77,811 $ 76,027 $ 304,141 Adjusted EBITDA % 18.5 % 20.5 % 19.9 % 20.1 % 19.8 %

17.7 % 19.0 % 19.4 % 18.4 % 18.6 % Fueling Solutions:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 37,230 $ 52,637 $ 68,069 $ 73,937 $ 231,873

$ 22,709 $ 35,342 $ 40,615 $ 53,589 $ 152,255 Rightsizing and other costs 752 1,768 811 1,554 4,885

1,112 1,623 5,922 6,675 15,332 Adjusted EBIT - Segment 37,982 54,405 68,880 75,491 236,758

23,821 36,965 46,537 60,264 167,587 Adjusted EBIT % 10.2 % 13.9 % 16.7 % 17.0 % 14.6 %

7.5 % 10.2 % 12.7 % 14.5 % 11.4 % Adjusted D&A 2 17,879 18,945 18,744 19,477 75,045

17,017 17,241 16,877 17,328 68,463 Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 55,861 $ 73,350 $ 87,624 $ 94,968 $ 311,803

$ 40,838 $ 54,206 $ 63,414 $ 77,592 $ 236,050 Adjusted EBITDA % 15.0 % 18.8 % 21.3 % 21.4 % 19.2 %

12.8 % 14.9 % 17.3 % 18.7 % 16.1 % Imaging & Identification:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 55,955 $ 54,641 $ 61,655 $ 57,233 $ 229,484

$ 42,703 $ 59,318 $ 44,144 $ 52,737 $ 198,902























Rightsizing and other costs 389 1,268 301 4,392 6,350

899 347 7,923 3,476 12,645 Adjusted EBIT - Segment 56,344 55,909 61,956 61,625 235,834

43,602 59,665 52,067 56,213 211,547 Adjusted EBIT % 21.0 % 21.0 % 22.5 % 22.5 % 21.7 %

16.2 % 20.8 % 19.3 % 19.8 % 19.1 % Adjusted D&A 2 7,336 7,317 7,286 7,892 29,831

7,797 7,916 7,675 7,392 30,780 Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 63,680 $ 63,226 $ 69,242 $ 69,517 $ 265,665

$ 51,399 $ 67,581 $ 59,742 $ 63,605 $ 242,327 Adjusted EBITDA % 23.7 % 23.7 % 25.2 % 25.3 % 24.5 %

19.1 % 23.6 % 22.1 % 22.4 % 21.8 % Pumps & Process Solutions:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 14,991 $ 76,278 $ 77,433 $ 71,379 $ 240,081

$ 44,639 $ 57,686 $ 60,592 $ 74,632 $ 237,549 Rightsizing and other costs 414 903 943 3,868 6,128

653 2,071 4,552 6,099 13,375 Loss on assets held for sale 1 46,946 — — — 46,946

— — — — — Adjusted EBIT - Segment 62,351 77,181 78,376 75,247 293,155

45,292 59,757 65,144 80,731 250,924 Adjusted EBIT % 18.9 % 22.8 % 23.0 % 22.9 % 21.9 %

14.7 % 18.1 % 20.2 % 21.8 % 18.8 % Adjusted D&A 2 17,548 16,199 16,018 17,004 66,769

17,431 17,741 18,078 17,823 71,073 Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 79,899 $ 93,380 $ 94,394 $ 92,251 $ 359,924

$ 62,723 $ 77,498 $ 83,222 $ 98,554 $ 321,997 Adjusted EBITDA % 24.2 % 27.6 % 27.7 % 28.1 % 26.9 %

20.3 % 23.5 % 25.8 % 26.6 % 24.2 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) $ 24,807 $ 44,375 $ 35,211 $ 14,439 $ 118,832

$ 29,182 $ 51,372 $ 42,434 $ 13,131 $ 136,119 Rightsizing and other costs 2,293 666 840 2,243 6,042

— — 451 9,498 9,949 Adjusted EBIT - Segment 27,100 45,041 36,051 16,682 124,874

29,182 51,372 42,885 22,629 146,068 Adjusted EBIT % 8.1 % 11.7 % 9.7 % 5.4 % 8.9 %

8.6 % 12.8 % 11.1 % 6.9 % 10.1 % Adjusted D&A 2 13,011 12,777 13,047 12,525 51,360

13,579 13,524 13,533 13,541 54,177 Adjusted EBITDA - segment $ 40,111 $ 57,818 $ 49,098 $ 29,207 $ 176,234

$ 42,761 $ 64,896 $ 56,418 $ 36,170 $ 200,245 Adjusted EBITDA % 12.0 % 15.0 % 13.3 % 9.5 % 12.6 %

12.6 % 16.2 % 14.6 % 11.1 % 13.8 % Total Segments:





















Segment earnings (EBIT) 3 $ 200,102 $ 305,060 $ 316,735 $ 290,221 $ 1,112,118

$ 198,596 $ 271,049 $ 252,355 $ 255,193 $ 977,193 Rightsizing and other costs 3,928 5,730 3,485 13,412 26,555

3,127 4,458 21,561 29,441 58,587 Loss on assets held for sale 1 46,946 — — — 46,946

— — — — — Adjusted EBIT - Segment 4 250,976 310,790 320,220 303,633 1,185,619

201,723 275,507 273,916 284,634 1,035,780 Adjusted EBIT % 4 14.5 % 17.2 % 17.5 % 17.1 % 16.6 %

12.3 % 15.3 % 15.7 % 15.7 % 14.8 % Adjusted D&A 2 66,133 65,093 65,190 67,024 263,440

67,267 67,708 66,691 67,314 268,980 Adjusted EBITDA - segment 4 $ 317,109 $ 375,883 $ 385,410 $ 370,657 $ 1,449,059

$ 268,990 $ 343,215 $ 340,607 $ 351,948 $ 1,304,760 Adjusted EBITDA % 4 18.4 % 20.7 % 21.1 % 20.9 % 20.3 %

16.4 % 19.1 % 19.5 % 19.5 % 18.7 %

1 Q1 and FY 2019 include a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). 2 Adjusted D&A is depreciation and amortization expense, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. 3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings (EBIT) to net earnings. 4 Refer to Additional Information section for definition.

DOVER CORPORATION REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS & ADJUSTED GUIDANCE (NON-GAAP) (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)



Other Non-GAAP Reconciliations





Revenue Growth Factors



2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Organic









Engineered Products 6.1 % 4.9 % 7.4 % 3.1 % 5.4 % Fueling Solutions 20.0 % 8.3 % 10.7 % 5.0 % 10.5 % Imaging & Identification 5.5 % (3.1)% 4.6 % (1.8)% 1.2 % Pumps & Process Solutions 10.0 % 6.7 % 8.7 % (8.0)% 3.9 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 0.7 % (2.8)% (3.2)% (5.6)% (2.7)% Total Organic 8.3 % 2.9 % 5.6 % (1.1)% 3.8 % Acquisitions 0.5 % 0.8 % 1.0 % 0.9 % 0.8 % Dispositions (0.1)% (0.5)% (0.5)% (0.6)% (0.5)% Currency translation (3.4)% (2.5)% (1.6)% (1.0)% (2.0)% Total* 5.3 % 0.7 % 4.5 % (1.8)% 2.1 % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.













2019

Full Year Organic



United States

3.6 % Other Americas

1.2 % Europe

6.5 % Asia

2.4 % Other

2.3 % Total Organic

3.8 % Acquisitions

0.8 % Dispositions

(0.5)% Currency translation

(2.0)% Total*

2.1 % * Totals may be impacted by rounding.



Adjusted Guidance Reconciliation 2019 Actual 2020 Guidance Adjusted net earnings per share*:



Net earnings (GAAP) $ 4.61 $ 5.48 - 5.68 Acquisition-related amortization, net 0.70 0.66 Rightsizing and other costs, net 0.16 0.06 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.12 — Loss on assets held for sale 0.32 — Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 5.93 $ 6.20 - 6.40 * Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.





DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 BOOKINGS













































Engineered Products $ 427,697 $ 397,420 $ 426,059 $ 457,145 $ 1,708,321

$ 480,513 $ 425,322 $ 403,098 $ 494,622 $ 1,803,555























Fueling Solutions 343,083 394,256 450,727 425,698 1,613,764

360,519 392,100 383,749 376,651 1,513,019























Imaging & Identification 267,762 264,175 284,527 276,451 1,092,915

270,653 294,248 258,883 282,519 1,106,303























Pumps & Process Solutions 369,801 375,905 329,642 318,482 1,393,830

342,991 345,278 340,287 358,319 1,386,875























Refrigeration & Food Equipment 376,998 384,365 323,422 361,970 1,446,755

372,701 428,816 331,979 341,221 1,474,717























Intra-segment eliminations (725) (490) (528) 872 (871)

(680) (25) (597) (617) (1,919)







Total consolidated bookings $ 1,784,616 $ 1,815,631 $ 1,813,849 $ 1,840,618 $ 7,254,714

$ 1,826,697 $ 1,885,739 $ 1,717,399 $ 1,852,715 $ 7,282,550

BACKLOG





















Engineered Products $ 451,335 $ 418,154 $ 416,025 $ 452,142

$ 380,846 $ 375,975 $ 370,948 $ 442,519



















Fueling Solutions 185,847 186,202 223,081 205,842

229,234 246,087 251,212 208,574



















Imaging & Identification 118,177 116,810 121,877 125,775

131,544 133,570 123,624 118,057



















Pumps & Process Solutions 353,066 378,427 361,478 353,073

315,020 318,891 337,420 315,230



















Refrigeration & Food Equipment 311,632 310,454 262,870 320,577

283,250 309,440 255,783 268,991



















Intra-segment eliminations (403) (141) (252) (249)

(394) (154) (58) (200)



















Total consolidated backlog $ 1,419,654 $ 1,409,906 $ 1,385,079 $ 1,457,160

$ 1,339,500 $ 1,383,809 $ 1,338,929 $ 1,353,171

Bookings Growth Factors



2019

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year Organic









Engineered Products (9.3)% (4.9)% 6.9 % (6.8)% (4.0)% Fueling Solutions (2.3)% 1.9 % 16.5 % 11.0 % 6.9 % Imaging & Identification 4.5 % (6.4)% 13.0 % (0.3)% 2.3 % Pumps & Process Solutions 11.0 % 12.8 % (0.8)% (9.2)% 3.3 % Refrigeration & Food Equipment 2.8 % (9.2)% (1.5)% 6.8 % (0.7)% Total Organic 0.4 % (1.5)% 6.8 % (0.1)% 1.3 % Acquisitions 0.6 % 0.6 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.8 % Dispositions (0.1)% (0.5)% (0.4)% (0.3)% (0.3)% Currency translation (3.2)% (2.3)% (1.7)% (1.2)% (2.1)% Total* (2.3)% (3.7)% 5.6 % (0.7)% (0.4)% * Totals may be impacted by rounding.











ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Change in Segments

Effective October 1, 2019, the Company transitioned from a three-segment to a five-segment structure as a result of a change to its internal organization. This new structure will increase management efficiency and better align the Company's operations with its strategic initiatives and capital allocation priorities across its businesses. All periods are presented under the new structure.

Acquisitions

The Company did not complete any acquisitions during the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2019, the Company acquired three businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $216.4 million, net of cash acquired and including contingent consideration. The businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Fueling Solutions and Pumps & Process Solutions segments.

Discontinued and Disposed Businesses

The Company did not dispose of any businesses during the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2019, the Company completed the sale of Finder, which generated total cash proceeds of $24.2 million. The Finder business was included in the results of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment. The sale does not represent a strategic shift that will have a major effect on operations and financial results and, therefore, did not qualify for presentation as a discontinued operation.

Rightsizing and Other Costs

During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company executed several programs in order to further optimize operations. Rightsizing programs in 2019 included 1) broad-based selling, general and administrative expense reduction and 2) initiation of footprint consolidation actions. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded rightsizing and other related costs of $17.9 million which is comprised of $14.8 million of restructuring costs and $3.1 million of other charges. During the full year 2019, the Company recorded rightsizing and other related costs of $32.2 million which is comprised of $26.8 million of restructuring costs and $5.3 million of other charges. These costs primarily relate to actions taken on employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits and other associated asset charges. During the fourth quarter and full year 2019, rightsizing and other charges were broad based across all segments as well as corporate, with costs incurred by segment as follows:

($ in millions) 2019

2018

Q4

FY

Q4

FY Engineered Products $ 1.4

$ 3.2

$ 3.7

$ 7.3 Fueling Solutions

1.6



4.9



6.7



15.3 Imaging & Identification

4.4



6.4



3.5



12.6 Pumps & Process Solutions

3.9



6.1



6.1



13.4 Refrigeration & Food Equipment

2.2



6.0



9.5



10.0 Corporate

4.5



5.6



8.0



14.2 Total* $ 17.9

$ 32.2

$ 37.4

$ 72.8

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was 14.7% and 15.4% for the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2019 and 2018 was 19.6% and 18.5%, respectively. The 2019 tax rate was primarily driven by the tax deduction for share-based awards and other favorable discrete items, partially offset by the exclusion of capital losses on a disposition of a business under local tax law. The 2018 tax rate was impacted by the tax deduction for share-based awards, the impact of SAB 118 from US Tax Reform, and other favorable discrete items.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

(Amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)

Share Repurchases

During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company purchased approximately 1.3 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $143.3 million, or $106.64 per share. As of December 31, 2019, 8,360,044 shares remain authorized for repurchase under the February 2018 share repurchase authorization.

Borrowings

On November 4, 2019, the Company issued €500 million of 0.750% euro-denominated notes due 2027 and $300 million of 2.950% notes due 2029. The proceeds from the sale of euro-denominated notes of €494.7 million, net of discounts and issuance costs, were used in part to redeem the €300 million 2.125% notes due 2020. The proceeds from the sale of notes of $296.9 million, net of discounts and issuance costs, and the remaining funds from the sale of the euro-denominated notes, were used to fund the redemption of the $450 million 4.30% notes due 2021. The remainder of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The early extinguishment of debt resulted in a pre-tax loss of $23.5 million.

Capitalization

The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to net capitalization to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Commercial paper 84,700 220,318 Notes payable 84,700 220,318 Long-term debt 2,985,716 2,943,660 Total debt 3,070,416 3,163,978 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (397,253) (396,221) Net debt 2,673,163 2,767,757 Add: Stockholders' equity 3,032,660 2,768,666 Net capitalization $ 5,705,823 $ 5,536,423 Net debt to net capitalization 46.8% 50.0 %

Quarterly Cash Flow

2019 2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Net Cash Flows Provided

By (Used In):



















Operating activities $ 24,524 $ 208,709 $ 350,865 $ 361,208 $ 945,306 $ 15,535 $ 159,205 $ 243,944 $ 370,509 $ 789,193 Investing activities (217,690) (69,755) (48,612) (48,198) (384,255) (122,597) (51,606) (35,922) (35,355) (245,480) Financing activities 36,067 (60,596) (277,901) (255,612) (558,042) (289,103) (227,734) (232,476) (148,525) (897,838)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

2019 2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 2018 Cash flow from operating

activities $ 24,524 $ 208,709 $ 350,865 $ 361,208 $ 945,306 $ 15,535 $ 159,205 $ 243,944 $ 370,509 $ 789,193 Less: Capital expenditures (37,122) (53,970) (46,184) (49,528) (186,804) (44,678) (51,686) (38,192) (36,438) (170,994) Free cash flow * $ (12,598) $ 154,739 $ 304,681 $ 311,680 $ 758,502 $ (29,143) $ 107,519 $ 205,752 $ 334,071 $ 618,199





















Free cash flow as a

percentage of revenue (0.7)% 8.5 % 16.7 % 17.6 % 10.6 % (1.8)% 6.0 % 11.8 % 18.5 % 8.8 % Free cash flow as a

percentage of earnings

from continuing operations (11.9)% 78.1 % 147.9 % 185.4 % 111.9 % (26.6)% 64.6 % 130.8 % 211.5 % 104.6 %

* FY 2019 and 2018 free cash flow includes cash payments related to restructuring initiatives of $33.3 million and $52.0 million, respectively. Q4 2019 and 2018 free cash flow includes cash payments related to restructuring initiatives of $7.4 million and $13.4 million, respectively.



Non-GAAP Disclosures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, Management also discloses non-GAAP information that Management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, total segment earnings (EBIT), adjusted EBIT by segment, adjusted EBIT margin by segment, adjusted EBITDA by segment, adjusted EBITDA margin by segment, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratios, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for earnings from continuing operations, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, debt or equity, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations represents earnings from continuing operations adjusted for the effect of acquisition- related amortization, rightsizing and other costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on assets held for sale, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We exclude after-tax acquisition-related amortization because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or Management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations represents adjusted earnings from continuing operations divided by average diluted shares.

Total segment earnings (EBIT) is defined as earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, net interest expense and corporate expenses. Total segment earnings (EBIT) margin is defined as total segment earnings (EBIT) divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT by Segment is defined as earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, net interest expense, corporate expenses, rightsizing and other costs and a 2019 loss on assets held for sale. Adjusted EBIT Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment divided by segment revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment is defined as adjusted EBIT by segment plus depreciation and amortization, excluding depreciation and amortization included within rightsizing and other costs. Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment is defined as adjusted EBITDA by segment divided by segment revenue.

Management believes these measures are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as it will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio equals net debt divided by net capitalization. Management believes the net debt to net capitalization ratio is useful to assess our overall financial leverage and capacity.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of earnings from continuing operations equals free cash flow divided by earnings from continuing operations. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Andrey Galiuk Adrian Sakowicz Vice President - Corporate Development Vice President - Communications and Investor Relations (630) 743-5039 (630) 743-5131 agaliuk@dovercorp.com asakowicz@dovercorp.com

