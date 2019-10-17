Dover Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results; Tightens Full Year 2019 Adjusted EPS Guidance To $5.82 To $5.85

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

%

Change



2019

2018

%

Change

U.S. GAAP from continuing operations











Revenue

$1,825

$1,747

4%



$5,361

$5,183

3%

Earnings 1

206

157

31%



510

433

18%

Diluted EPS 1

1.40

1.05

33%



3.47

2.82

23%



Non-GAAP from continuing operations











Adjusted earnings

235

203

15%



646

545

19%

Adjusted diluted EPS

1.60

1.36

18%



4.40

3.55

24%



1 Q1 2019 included a $46.9 million ($0.32 of EPS) non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder Pompe S.r.l.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures is included as an exhibit herein.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, revenue was $1.8 billion, an increase of 4.5% over the prior year. The increase in the quarter was driven by organic growth of 5.6% and acquisition growth of 1.0%, partially offset by a 1.6% unfavorable impact from foreign exchange ("FX") and 0.5% due to dispositions.

Earnings from continuing operations of $206.0 million included acquisition-related amortization costs of $25.6 million and rightsizing and other costs of $3.0 million, representing $0.17 and $0.02 of diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("EPS"), respectively. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $234.6 million (+15% over the comparable period in 2018), and adjusted EPS was $1.60 (+18% over the comparable period in 2018).

Year to Date 2019 Financial Results:

For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, revenue was $5.4 billion, an increase of 3.4% over the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was driven by organic growth of 5.5% and acquisition growth of 0.8%, partially offset by a 2.5% unfavorable impact from FX and 0.4% due to dispositions.

Earnings from continuing operations of $509.8 million included acquisition-related amortization costs of $78.5 million and rightsizing and other costs of $11.2 million, representing $0.53 and $0.08 of EPS, respectively. In addition, the period included a $46.9 million, or $0.32 of EPS, non-cash after-tax loss on assets held for sale related to Finder Pompe S.r.l. (a supplier of pumps to the upstream oil & gas industry), which was sold on April 2, 2019. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the period were $646.4 million (+19% over the comparable period in 2018), and adjusted EPS was $4.40 (+24% over the comparable period in 2018).

Management Commentary:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "The Dover portfolio companies delivered solid third quarter results as organic growth of 6% drove 180 bps of improvement in adjusted operating margins over the comparable period in 2018 as a result of volume leverage and solid operational execution.

"Our Fluids segment had another solid quarter with organic growth of 10%, driven by robust trading conditions and solid production performance in both our retail fueling business and pumps and process solutions markets. Engineered Systems' organic growth of 6% was driven by both the industrial and printing & identification platforms, with our digital printing business posting strong growth during the quarter. Refrigeration & Food Equipment had a slower quarter due to reduced demand conditions in food retail and heat exchangers, particularly in Asia.

"As we turn our attention to the fourth quarter, we are focused on delivering on our objectives for both earnings and cash flow, despite the uncertain demand and macro environment in several of our businesses and operating geographies. As a result of our solid third quarter performance, we are reaffirming and tightening our full year 2019 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.82 to $5.85."

Conference Call Information:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, October 17, 2019. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter and year to date results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2019

DOVER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue $ 1,825,345

$ 1,747,403

$ 5,360,808

$ 5,183,168 Cost of goods and services 1,151,857

1,100,883

3,391,185

3,268,583 Gross profit 673,488

646,520

1,969,623

1,914,585 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 390,775

426,445

1,195,875

1,290,246 Loss on assets held for sale —

—

46,946

— Operating earnings 282,713

220,075

726,802

624,339 Interest expense 31,410

31,192

94,972

98,957 Interest income (1,263)

(2,060)

(3,098)

(6,680) Other income, net (5,364)

(2,073)

(11,059)

(6,641) Earnings before provision for income taxes 257,930

193,016

645,987

538,703 Provision for income taxes 51,924

35,711

136,191

105,533 Earnings from continuing operations 206,006

157,305

509,796

433,170 Loss from discontinued operations, net —

—

—

(4,472) Net earnings $ 206,006

$ 157,305

$ 509,796

$ 428,698















Basic earnings (loss) per share*:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.42

$ 1.07

$ 3.51

$ 2.87 Loss from discontinued operations, net —

—

—

(0.03) Net earnings $ 1.42

$ 1.07

$ 3.51

$ 2.84















Weighted average shares outstanding 145,372

147,344

145,276

151,177 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share*:













Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.40

$ 1.05

$ 3.47

$ 2.82 Loss from discontinued operations, net —

—

—

(0.03) Net earnings $ 1.40

$ 1.05

$ 3.47

$ 2.79















Weighted average shares outstanding 147,051

149,457

147,053

153,429















Dividends paid per common share $ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 1.45

$ 1.42















* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.



















DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited)(in thousands)



2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2018 REVENUE





















Engineered Systems





















Printing & Identification $ 282,086 $ 278,813 $ 287,157 $ 848,056

$ 282,522 $ 299,834 $ 283,232 $ 865,588 $ 296,843 $ 1,162,431 Industrials 405,105 417,688 414,634 1,237,427

389,104 403,155 388,302 1,180,561 399,956 1,580,517

687,191 696,501 701,791 2,085,483

671,626 702,989 671,534 2,046,149 696,799 2,742,948























Fluids 703,224 729,433 753,046 2,185,703

628,098 693,666 690,065 2,011,829 785,509 2,797,338























Refrigeration & Food Equipment 334,643 385,474 370,335 1,090,452

338,235 401,766 386,214 1,126,215 326,878 1,453,093























Intra-segment eliminations (301) (702) 173 (830)

(288) (327) (410) (1025) (236) (1,261) Total consolidated revenue $ 1,724,757 $ 1,810,706 $ 1,825,345 $ 5,360,808

$ 1,637,671 $ 1,798,094 $ 1,747,403 $ 5,183,168 $ 1,808,950 $ 6,992,118























NET EARNINGS





















Segment Earnings:





















Engineered Systems $ 123,074 $ 131,770 $ 136,022 $ 390,866

$ 102,066 $ 126,649 $ 108,714 $ 337,429 $ 113,841 $ 451,270 Fluids 1 52,221 128,915 145,502 326,638

67,348 93,028 101,207 261,583 128,221 389,804 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 24,807 44,375 35,211 104,393

29,182 51,372 42,434 122,988 13,131 136,119 Total segments 200,102 305,060 316,735 821,897

198,596 271,049 252,355 722,000 255,193 977,193 Corporate expense / other 30,866 24,512 28,658 84,036

30,763 30,050 30,207 91,020 38,704 129,724 Interest expense 31,808 31,754 31,410 94,972

35,640 32,125 31,192 98,957 32,015 130,972 Interest income (890) (945) (1,263) (3,098)

(2,057) (2,563) (2,060) (6,680) (2,201) (8,881) Earnings before provision for income taxes 138,318 249,739 257,930 645,987

134,250 211,437 193,016 538,703 186,675 725,378 Provision for income taxes 32,613 51,654 51,924 136,191

24,841 44,981 35,711 105,533 28,700 134,233 Earnings from continuing operations 105,705 198,085 206,006 509,796

109,409 166,456 157,305 433,170 157,975 591,145 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net — — — —

22,025 (26,497) — (4,472) (16,406) (20,878) Net earnings $ 105,705 $ 198,085 $ 206,006 $ 509,796

$ 131,434 $ 139,959 $ 157,305 $ 428,698 $ 141,569 $ 570,267























SEGMENT MARGIN

















Engineered Systems 17.9% 18.9% 19.4% 18.7%

15.2% 18.0% 16.2% 16.5% 16.3% 16.5% Fluids 1 7.4% 17.7% 19.3% 14.9%

10.7% 13.4% 14.7% 13.0% 16.3% 13.9% Refrigeration & Food Equipment 7.4% 11.5% 9.5% 9.6%

8.6% 12.8% 11.0% 10.9% 4.0% 9.4% Total segment operating margin 11.6% 16.8% 17.4% 15.3%

12.1% 15.1% 14.4% 13.9% 14.1% 14.0%























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE Engineered Systems $ 17,795 $ 17,865 $ 17,455 $ 53,115

$ 19,239 $ 19,203 $ 18,204 $ 56,646 $ 19,233 $ 75,879 Fluids 35,426 35,146 34,762 105,334

34,449 34,981 34,954 104,384 36,060 140,444 Refrigeration & Food Equipment 13,011 12,777 13,047 38,835

13,579 13,524 13,533 40,636 19,841 60,477 Corporate 1,506 1,981 1,523 5,010

1,358 1,595 1,399 4,352 1,428 5,780 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 67,738 $ 67,769 $ 66,787 $ 202,294

$ 68,625 $ 69,303 $ 68,090 $ 206,018 $ 76,562 $ 282,580























1 Q1 and Q3 YTD 2019 includes a $46,946 loss on assets held for sale for Finder Pompe S.r.l. ("Finder"). Excluding this loss, Fluids segment earnings was $99,167 and $373,584, respectively, and segment margin was 14.1% and 17.1%, respectively.





DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) (unaudited)(in thousands)



2019

2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2018 BOOKINGS





















Engineered Systems





















Printing & Identification $ 280,658 $ 276,402 $ 296,654 $ 853,714

$ 284,437 $ 306,770 $ 271,367 $ 862,574 $ 295,963 $ 1,158,537 Industrials 414,786 385,181 413,925 1,213,892

466,722 412,780 390,606 1,270,108 481,172 1,751,280

695,444 661,583 710,579 2,067,606

751,159 719,550 661,973 2,132,682 777,135 2,909,817























Fluids 712,856 770,091 780,320 2,263,267

703,461 737,340 723,996 2,164,797 734,943 2,899,740























Refrigeration & Food Equipment 376,998 384,365 323,422 1,084,785

372,701 428,816 331,979 1,133,496 341,221 1,474,717























Intra-segment eliminations (682) (408) (472) (1,562)

(624) 33 (549) (1,140) (584) (1,724)























Total consolidated bookings $ 1,784,616 $ 1,815,631 $ 1,813,849 $ 5,414,096

$ 1,826,697 $ 1,885,739 $ 1,717,399 $ 5,429,835 $ 1,852,715 $ 7,282,550























BACKLOG





















Engineered Systems





















Printing & Identification $ 121,374 $ 119,967 $ 125,084



$ 135,915 $ 137,019 $ 126,609

$ 122,028

Industrials 448,137 414,996 412,817



376,474 372,525 367,963

438,546



569,511 534,963 537,901



512,389 509,544 494,572

560,574

























Fluids 538,888 564,603 584,539



544,250 564,959 588,632

523,791

























Refrigeration & Food Equipment 311,632 310,454 262,870



283,250 309,440 255,783

268,991

























Intra-segment eliminations (377) (114) (231)



(389) (134) (58)

(185)

























Total consolidated backlog $ 1,419,654 $ 1,409,906 $ 1,385,079



$ 1,339,500 $ 1,383,809 $ 1,338,929

$ 1,353,171







DOVER CORPORATION QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)

Earnings Per Share























2019

2018

Q 1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q3 YTD Q4 FY 2018 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations $ 0.73 $ 1.36 $ 1.42 $ 3.51

$ 0.71 $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 2.87 $ 1.08 $ 3.94 Discontinued operations — — — —

0.14 (0.17) — (0.03) (0.11) (0.14) Net earnings $ 0.73 $ 1.36 $ 1.42 $ 3.51

$ 0.85 $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 2.84 $ 0.97 $ 3.80























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

















Continuing operations $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 1.40 $ 3.47

$ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 2.82 $ 1.07 $ 3.89 Discontinued operations — — — —

0.14 (0.17) — (0.03) (0.11) (0.14) Net earnings $ 0.72 $ 1.35 $ 1.40 $ 3.47

$ 0.84 $ 0.91 $ 1.05 $ 2.79 $ 0.96 $ 3.75























Net earnings (loss) and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows: Net earnings (loss):





















Continuing operations $ 105,705 $ 198,085 $ 206,006 $ 509,796

$ 109,409 $ 166,456 $ 157,305 $ 433,170 $ 157,975 $ 591,145 Discontinued operations — — — —

22,025 (26,497) — (4,472) (16,406) (20,878) Net earnings $ 105,705 $ 198,085 $ 206,006 $ 509,796

$ 131,434 $ 139,959 $ 157,305 $ 428,698 $ 141,569 $ 570,267























Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 145,087 145,366 145,372 145,276

154,520 151,744 147,344 151,177 146,007 149,874 Diluted 146,911 147,179 147,051 147,053

157,090 153,938 149,457 153,429 147,940 152,133























* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.



