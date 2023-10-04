Dover to Acquire FW Murphy, a Leading Supplier of Control and Optimization Solutions for the Reciprocating Compression Industry

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business of FW Murphy Production Controls, LLC ("FW Murphy") (a subsidiary of privately-owned Genisys Controls LLC) for $530 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the closing of the transaction, FW Murphy will become part of the Dover Precision Components ("DPC") operating unit within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment ("DPPS").

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Rosenberg, Texas, FW Murphy is a leading provider of control, remote monitoring, digital-twin-based predictive maintenance, and adaptive performance optimization components, solutions, and instrumentation for reciprocating compressors and associated drive systems. FW Murphy's solutions are used in natural gas production, transportation, and industrial use markets, as well as in emerging hydrogen and carbon capture applications. The business is expected to generate approximately $120 million in revenue in 2023, with substantial aftermarket and recurring revenue. Net of positive tax attributes, the purchase price represents approximately 13x of FW Murphy's 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, with margin accretive to Dover's consolidated margin.

The acquisition adds highly complementary offerings to DPC's Cook Compression® product line, enhances DPC's revenue mix with digital and recurring revenue streams, helps position DPC for leadership in compression technologies for clean energy, and allows DPC to capitalize on the growing adoption of next-generation remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time performance optimization solutions.

"FW Murphy is a highly regarded technological pioneer and leader in controlling and optimizing the performance of reciprocating compressors and engines. Adding its portfolio of solutions will allow DPC to offer reciprocating compression customers an unparalleled choice of technologies to improve efficiency, promote safety, reduce their carbon emissions, and accelerate clean energy adoption. We expect to achieve tangible growth synergies from our combined product offerings and global go-to-market channels," said Marcell Ulrichs, President of DPC.

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "The acquisition of FW Murphy has all the hallmarks of value-creating bolt-on acquisitions that have been an integral part of Dover's strategy for decades. FW Murphy is a well-run, privately-owned technological leader with a runway for sustained profitable growth. We are excited to add a high-quality asset with an attractive financial profile and value-creation potential to DPPS."

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

About Dover Precision Components:

Dover Precision Components delivers performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery across the oil & gas, power generation, marine, industrial, chemical, and general processing markets. Comprising the Waukesha Bearings, Bearings Plus, Inpro/Seal, and Cook Compression brands, our portfolio includes hydrodynamic bearings, active magnetic bearings, system and bearing protection, reciprocating compressor valves, sealing technologies, pistons, rods, and more. Each solution is custom-engineered to provide optimum efficiency, reliability, and productivity, and is backed by comprehensive aftermarket services. Dover Precision Components serves its global customer base through facilities in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as technical sales representatives around the world. Additional information is available at doverprecision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding the anticipated effects of the transaction. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, and our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that may be contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the SEC, and on our website, www.dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

