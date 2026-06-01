Dow and Univar Solutions sign long-term agreement to distribute low-carbon solutions

Expanding customer access to Dow's Decarbia™ low‑carbon product portfolio with high-integrity product carbon footprint (PCF) certificates through Univar Solutions' global network

MIDLAND, Mich. and DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) and Univar Solutions, LLC today announced a long-term agreement to offer and distribute Dow's Decarbia™ low-carbon products with Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) certificates across key markets, including beauty and personal care, home care, food, pharmaceutical and a variety of industrial performance markets. Building on the longstanding relationship between the two companies, the agreement expands customer access to low-carbon products through Univar Solutions' global distribution network, addressing growing demand and helping customers meet their Scope 3 emissions reduction targets.

Univar Solutions

Dow's low-carbon product footprints are calculated using a Carbon Footprint Ledger (CFL) methodology, which is limited assured under international PCF standards, including ISO14067 and the GHG Protocol Product Standard.

"At Dow, we are investing to develop low‑carbon products at scale and to demonstrate that meaningful decarbonization is achievable across the value chain," said Brendy Lange, president of Performance Materials & Coatings at Dow. "This agreement deepens our collaboration with Univar Solutions and reflects our shared vision to accelerate value chain decarbonization while delivering value to customers. By combining Dow's Decarbia™ low‑carbon product portfolio, supported by high‑integrity, verifiable PCF data, with Univar Solutions' strong global distribution network, we are helping customers advance their sustainability goals with confidence."

"We are excited to broaden access to low-carbon products through this collaboration with Dow," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer for Univar Solutions. "By offering third-party verified low-carbon options, we can deliver more impactful supply chain alternatives across our customer base and support meaningful Scope 3 emissions reductions. As a global chemical and specialty ingredients distributor, we are well positioned to bring a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable solutions to market."

Both companies continue to invest in expanding sustainable solutions and capabilities in response to growing demand for low-carbon products. This agreement marks the next step in a long-standing collaboration, strengthening their ability to deliver both near- and long-term solutions that support customers' sustainability goals.

For more information on Dow's sustainability initiatives and Carbon Footprint Ledger (CFL) methodology, visit Dow's Sustainability Science and Carbon Footprint Ledger.

For more information on Univar Solutions' sustainability approach, including its Sustainable & Natural Product (SNP) Framework, visit Sustainable Solutions.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, customer-focused innovation and leading business positions enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 29 countries and employ approximately 34,600 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $40 billion in 2025. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us at www.dow.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

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Rachelle Schikorra Dwayne Roark Dow Univar Solutions [email protected] [email protected]

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SOURCE The Dow Chemical Company