Dow Chemical Employees' Credit Union Optimizes Member Engagement Worldwide with Banno Digital Platform

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ:JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, today announced that Dow Chemical Employees' Credit Union (DCECU) has launched the Banno Digital Platform™ to provide personal, member-centered online and mobile experiences.

The $1.7 billion-asset credit union has a strong digital business, with only one branch for its more than 68,000 members worldwide. With its unique business plan, DCECU wanted to offer its members the best digital experience available: a more dynamic digital offering with a unified front and backend, better operational security, and a great engagement experience. Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform met its needs, modernizing the credit union's digital channel to be more holistic as well as efficient.

DCECU migrated more than 80% of all active members to the new platform within weeks. Use and activity remain high, and the credit union continues to introduce new Banno features – with at least 20 added to date.

Art Peters, chief operating officer for the Michigan-based DCECU, explained, "The digital experience that we can now offer our members is special. It goes beyond having a superior UX; the Banno Digital Platform enables us to know our members' preferences and recognize their needs as they happen. Now, we can be personal and proactive within the digital channel. It has expanded our ability to digitally interact with our members in a simple and secure way, which ultimately leads to better service and deeper relationships."

DCECU is strategically engaged in leveraging the Banno Conversations feature of the platform, which provides secure, encrypted, fully authenticated chat in real time. The messaging channel translates true live and local personal service into digital banking for the first time, porting digital queries to staffed channels and vice-versa. Connected directly to the core and integrated natively inside the digital platform, it does not rely on third-party chat solutions that cannot support candid conversations to resolve problems. And, DCECU need not wait for a member to initiate contact; personnel can proactively reach out with customized offers and discussions via Banno Conversations, offering unlimited, extendable possibilities for service, support, marketing, and more.

Greg Adelson, chief operating officer of Jack Henry, commented, "Financial institutions should be able to leverage their competitive distinctions of service and trust within digital solutions. Digital is not about eliminating human involvement, it's about offering easy access to help at critical moments of need. The ability to make the digital experience more personal and meaningful is the differentiator that DCECU and other financial institutions need to be future ready. And, it's the core philosophy of Jack Henry's digital strategy."

As a single system for a financial institution's digital needs, the Banno Digital Platform fully integrates into Jack Henry's core solutions – Episys®, SilverLake System®, CIF 20/20®, and Core Director® – as well as other high-value complementary solutions. It enables credit unions to more effectively manage their digital content, security, data-driven marketing, and more. The online and mobile app user experience across the Banno Digital Platform mirror one another with identical functionality to create a seamless digital ecosystem.

