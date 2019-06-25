Downton Abbey: The Exhibition set to open at Biltmore Nov. 8, 2019

Showcased in two locations at Biltmore, the exhibition will transport guests on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey , providing an inside look into the world of the Crawleys and those that served them below stairs. It will also provide a fascinating look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian era in which the TV series is set, and offer in-depth insight into the remarkable events that shaped the world, such as World War I. At Biltmore's Amherst, never-before-seen multimedia elements and the series' most recognizable sets and artifacts will immerse guests in the social history, culture and memorable moments from the show. At Biltmore Legacy, guests will get an up-close look at more than 50 of the show's costumes that were worn by their favorite actors including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios and Imagine Exhibitions. Biltmore marks the fourth stop on the exhibition's U.S. tour, which has received wide critical acclaim. The exhibition made its U.S. debut in New York City in Nov. 2017, where it was hailed by the New York Times as, "a cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself." Following its debut, the exhibition completed a stop in West Palm Beach and is currently residing in Boston at The Castle at Park Plaza.

"There are many parallels between Downton Abbey and Biltmore's real-life story of the Vanderbilt family, their friends and staff. We know the world of Downton Abbey really resonates with our guests. With Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, we're excited to provide a new, interactive experience unlike any we have had at Biltmore," said Biltmore Director of Entertainment and Event Programming Travis Tatham.

"Biltmore is an estate that is rich with history, so it makes for the perfect home for Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. For those only just embarking on the Downton journey or fans who have longed to experience its splendor, this is the ultimate opportunity to immerse yourself in the real sets and get up close to over 50 costumes and artifacts from the series. You can also see the historical context and subject matter behind the show, which you wouldn't see otherwise, and learn more about the society, culture and issues, which led to the stories we told," said Gareth Neame, Executive Chairman of Carnival Films and Executive Producer of Downton Abbey.

Dominic Burns, SVP, Brand Management, NBCU added, "We are delighted to be bringing Downton Abbey: The Exhibition to the majestic setting of Biltmore for the fourth stop on our U.S. tour. The beautiful estate, with all of its treasures, will provide the perfect backdrop for our exhibition, which we are sure will hold fascinating appeal to Biltmore members and visitors."

For more information on the exhibition, please visit www.downtonexhibition.com .

Photos Available Here

SOURCE Biltmore

Related Links

http://www.biltmore.com

