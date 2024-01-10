dozanü innovations Unveils the Highly Anticipated 2024 State of Accessible Marketing Report

Leading the Charge in Accessible Marketing Insights, dozanü innovations Releases Annual Report to Shape the Future of Inclusive Campaigns

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dozanü innovations, a pioneering force in accessible marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2024 State of Accessible Marketing (SOAM) Report. As a beacon of thought leadership, this annual proprietary report serves as a definitive guide for businesses and marketers navigating the dynamic landscape of inclusive campaigns.

The SOAM provides an unparalleled deep dive into the current state of marketing trends, delivering invaluable insights for businesses aspiring to craft campaigns that resonate universally. From key principles to meticulous evaluation criteria, the report stands as a treasure trove of knowledge, featuring illuminating case studies from 2023 that spotlight the successful strategies employed by industry leaders, including campaigns from Warner Bros., AT&T and Gallaudet University, Dove, Victoria's Secret, and LEGO.

"What makes this report stand out? We're not just observers; we're thought leaders in the accessible marketing space. With a legacy of credibility and expertise, we bring you insights that shape industry standards. By delving into our report, you're not just staying ahead of marketing trends; you're sculpting a future where inclusivity isn't an aspiration—it's a reality," declares Rachel Burton, Director of Operations and Strategy at dozanü.

2023 witnessed a surge in creative solutions, with private corporations spearheading initiatives for inclusive marketing campaigns and workplace culture. In 2024, authenticity is not just recommended; it's a necessity, as brands must authentically capture the genuine experiences of their audience. This is reflected in the campaigns evaluated in this year's report, which range from a blockbuster movie to a holiday advent calendar.

Accessible marketing is not merely a trend; it constitutes the future of effective and resonant campaigns. With the 2024 SOAM Report and its accompanying checklist, dozanü aspires to empower businesses and marketers with the knowledge and insights essential for crafting campaigns that authentically connect with diverse audiences.

The checklist, a formidable tool for campaign evaluation, demands excellence—campaigns should achieve a minimum of 8 out of the 10 criteria, including simple language, non-performative approach, and multi-channel accessibility.

Tailored for businesses, marketers, and industry professionals at every level, the SOAM is a must-have resource. Whether you're a seasoned professional or new to the field, this report provides indispensable insights for crafting campaigns that resonate universally.

The 2024 report and Accessible Marketing Checklist are available for download at www.dozanu.com/soam . Additionally, the 2023 edition is accessible for those interested in exploring the evolution of accessible marketing trends.

dozanü innovations stands as a trailblazer in accessible marketing solutions, steadfastly committed to shaping the future of inclusive and resonant campaigns. With an unwavering focus on universal resonance, dozanü provides actionable insights, tools, and resources for corporations, businesses, organizations, and marketers to thrive in the evolving landscape of accessible marketing.

To delve deeper into accessible marketing and discover how dozanü innovations can help your business create inclusive campaigns, please visit www.dozanu.com or email [email protected] .

