Dozens of Celebrities Rally Behind Meals on Wheels America's #RespectYourElders Challenge

Legendary Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Jeff Bridges, Tennis Superstar Genie Bouchard, Performer Paula Abdul, Good Morning America Co-Anchor Robin Roberts, Actress Alyssa Milano, Actress Tiffani Thiessen and More Join Meals on Wheels America's Effort to Honor Seniors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America is proud to launch the third annual #RespectYourElders campaign, aimed at emphasizing the importance of valuing our senior neighbors amidst rising loneliness and isolation. As the national leader supporting over 5,000 community-based programs addressing senior hunger and isolation, Meals on Wheels America is rallying nationwide support once again.

For too long, America has allowed seniors to fall into the shadows, with one in three experiencing loneliness. We all have the power to help change this. That's why Meals on Wheels America, along with a host of celebrity supporters, is once again reminding seniors they are not forgotten.

Several new celebrities have already answered the call to #RespectYourElders this year:

Returning supporters have been instrumental in raising awareness and support for the movement. Red Table Talk Host "Gammy" Adrienne Banfield Norris, singers Lance Bass and Coffey Anderson, Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco have all demonstrated their ongoing commitment to the #RespectYourElders campaign.

By accepting the challenge, both celebrities and everyday people demonstrate their dedication to supporting seniors in our communities. Their involvement underscores the importance of addressing loneliness and highlights how collective efforts can truly make a difference.

"It's unacceptable that, for many seniors, a Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only human contact they have all day," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "We're proud that Meals on Wheels nourishes seniors' bodies and souls, but there's more that can be done to address loneliness if everyone steps up. Those who answer our call to #RespectYourElders are helping spread a movement of empathy and compassion."

Join the movement by performing acts of kindness or using #RespectYourElders on social media to honor the seniors in your life. For more ways to get involved, visit https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/respect-your-elders.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

