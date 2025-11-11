FOR VETERANS DAY, MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA AND THE HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION CELEBRATE 4,000 HOMES MADE SAFER FOR SENIOR VETERANS

Since 2015, The Home Depot Foundation has contributed over $21 million to the Helping Homebound Heroes program, providing critical home repairs and modifications to senior veterans.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Veteran's Day, Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation are proud to announce a major milestone: 4,000 homes repaired and modified for senior veterans through their decade-long partnership. Since 2015, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $21 million in Meals on Wheels America's Helping Homebound Heroes program, making homes safer and more accessible for older veterans who wish to age in place – the overwhelming preference among seniors, according to AARP research.

Veteran Juan Lopez can age safely in his home thanks to modifications and repairs he received through the Helping Homebound Heroes program, a long-standing collaboration between Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation.

The 4,000th home belongs to veteran Juan Lopez in Austin, Texas. When an ice storm damaged Juan's roof, water began leaking inside and mold took a toll on his wife's health. Desperate to make his house safe again, Juan reached out to Meals on Wheels Central Texas. Crews replaced his roof and made other major upgrades, replacing outdated windows, installing a new HVAC unit, adding a walk-in shower with grab bars and more – in total nearly $40,000 worth of work.

"We couldn't be prouder about our ten-year partnership with The Home Depot Foundation. They help bridge the gap between federal funding and private philanthropy," said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "By improving home safety and accessibility, we're working together to help senior veterans stay in the places they love, for as long as possible."

While Meals on Wheels is known for delivering nutritious meals and friendly visits to seniors, the organization's impact extends far beyond the plate. Local providers also promote independence, safety and overall well-being. Unfortunately, these providers rely heavily on federal funding, which hasn't kept pace with the needs of a rapidly growing senior population and rising operational costs. With only 1% of private philanthropy directed toward seniors, support from partners like The Home Depot Foundation is essential to closing that gap.

"We are honored to stand alongside Meals on Wheels America to help our nation's veterans receive the care and support they deserve," said Sean Vissar from The Home Depot Foundation. "This Veterans Day, and every day, we remain steadfast in our commitment to working with partners like Meals on Wheels America to strengthen communities and serve those who have served us."

The Meals on Wheels network serves nearly 360,000 veterans each year, and Meals on Wheels programs are well positioned to meet the needs of aging veterans. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, research shows that older veterans are more likely to have a functional disability than other older adults, and more than half of Meals on Wheels programs offer home repair and modification services, in part thanks to the support of The Home Depot Foundation. Additionally, about 43 percent of older veterans experience one or more characteristics of isolation, and Meals on Wheels programs are highly effective at addressing the loneliness epidemic.

For more information on Meals on Wheels America and the network of local providers around the country, please visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org . For more information on The Home Depot Foundation and its impact on the lives of U.S. veterans, please visit https://corporate.homedepot.com/page/home-depot-foundation .

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit supported by The Home Depot (NYSE: HD), works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $600 million in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation, visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

