Dozens of Health Organizations Urge EPA to Approve Lifesaving Clean Air Rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 65 health and medical organizations including The American Lung Association submitted comments to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) urging the agency to approve eight California clean air rules that are pending authorization. Collectively, the emissions reductions from these eight programs are projected to save 11,000 lives in California, with health benefits exceeding $116 billion over the course of implementation. Read the letter here.

Under the Clean Air Act, California has the authority to establish more health-protective clean air protections than the federal government, but the state must petition EPA to grant a waiver or authorization allowing implementation of the rules. Currently, eight requests have been submitted to EPA to allow the state to implement programs ushering in a new generation of zero-emission technology requirements for passenger vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, locomotive operations, maritime operations, landscaping and other off-road equipment. The letter precedes an upcoming public hearing on one of the programs under consideration, California's Advanced Clean Fleets policy to expand zero-emission trucking fleets in the state.

"The American Lung Association calls on EPA to act without delay to authorize the full suite of California clean air policies. There is much at stake, especially when considering that nearly every Californian lives in a community impacted by unhealthy air. These policies will save thousands of lives, generate tens of billions of dollars in health benefits and cut the risk of lung cancer in the most impacted communities. They'll also ensure states outside of California have the option to implement stronger policies to benefit their residents' health," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association.

In the 2024 "State of the Air" report, the American Lung Association found that California remains home to the most difficult air pollution challenges in the nation. Six California cities appear on the top ten list for smoggiest cities in America, and eight appear among the most impacted by particle pollution. The standards adopted by the California Air Resources Board followed years of public process and stakeholder engagement and are critical to achieving the National Ambient Air Quality Standards set by EPA. Cleaning up emissions that lead to unhealthy levels of air pollution is especially critical for those at greater risk of health harm, including children.

"Pediatricians know that children are uniquely vulnerable to hazardous air pollution and its serious health consequences. Children are not little adults, and their lungs are still developing, putting them at greater risk for harmful impacts to their lifelong health and development. We encourage EPA to authorize these pending California clean air programs, which would help reduce the health harms of air pollution from motor vehicles in California and other states as well. All children should be able to breathe clean air no matter where they live. Our organizations will continue to advocate for stronger clean air rules at the national, state, and local levels – the health of children is at stake, and we cannot afford to wait," said American Academy of Pediatrics President Benjamin D. Hoffman, MD, FAAP.

California has the unique authority to develop rules stronger than equivalent federal rules under the Clean Air Act, while other states have the authority to opt in to those more health-protective standards. To date, 12 states have adopted California's pending Advanced Clean Cars II program to reduce pollution from combustion vehicles and ensure increasing zero-emission vehicle sales over the coming decades. Approval of this waiver request by EPA will allow these states to implement the program on schedule. The health benefits noted above are specific to California and would be greatly expanded as programs are implemented in other states.

