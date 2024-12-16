DOZENS OF RAIL TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACTS

37 BLET Members of the Teamsters Rail Conference Secure Better Pay and Benefits

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at two railroads represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have ratified new contracts.

In Michigan, two dozen Teamsters at the Huron and Eastern Railway (HESR) secured a five-year contract increasing their wages by 19.5 percent as well as improving their vacation time. The HESR operates nearly 400 miles of track along the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.

At the Indiana Southern Railroad (ISRR), 13 Teamsters ratified their own five-year contract. Workers will see their wages raised by 22.5 percent over the life of the agreement in addition to receiving a new parental leave benefit. The ISRR handles coal and agricultural commodities across 196 miles of track.

"These workers fought long and hard to secure these improvements," said Eddie Hall, President of the BLET. "I can't say enough how proud I am of what they have accomplished."

