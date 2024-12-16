DOZENS OF RAIL TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACTS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Dec 16, 2024, 09:42 ET

37 BLET Members of the Teamsters Rail Conference Secure Better Pay and Benefits

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at two railroads represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have ratified new contracts.

In Michigan, two dozen Teamsters at the Huron and Eastern Railway (HESR) secured a five-year contract increasing their wages by 19.5 percent as well as improving their vacation time. The HESR operates nearly 400 miles of track along the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron.

At the Indiana Southern Railroad (ISRR), 13 Teamsters ratified their own five-year contract. Workers will see their wages raised by 22.5 percent over the life of the agreement in addition to receiving a new parental leave benefit. The ISRR handles coal and agricultural commodities across 196 miles of track.

"These workers fought long and hard to secure these improvements," said Eddie Hall, President of the BLET. "I can't say enough how proud I am of what they have accomplished."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected]  

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

AMAZON TEAMSTERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT TWO MAJOR NYC WAREHOUSES

AMAZON TEAMSTERS VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT TWO MAJOR NYC WAREHOUSES

Amazon Teamsters at two New York City facilities—JFK8 and DBK4—have voted overwhelmingly to authorize strikes following Amazon's illegal refusal to...
COSTCO REFUSES TO BARGAIN IN GOOD FAITH WITH TEAMSTERS

COSTCO REFUSES TO BARGAIN IN GOOD FAITH WITH TEAMSTERS

Costco is undermining contract negotiations by refusing to meet for scheduled bargaining sessions, cutting talks from five days a week to just three. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics