DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Achieves Remarkable Expansion and Dominates Global Sales Rankings

HONG KONG, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China continues to drive expansion at a record-setting pace, highlighting the Company's continued success and growth in the China market.

At the beginning of May, DPC Dash expanded its presence by entering three new cities: Taizhou, Huizhou, and Jinhua in one week. The Company's strategic expansion has allowed it to bring its delicious pizza at value with exceptional services to more communities. The opening of these locations expands the rapidly growing DPC Dash store network across 33 cities in China. As of release date, DPC Dash operates over 850 stores in China, and aims to hold its 1000th grand opening in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The warm reception from pizza lovers in these new markets has been remarkable. The residents of Taizhou, Huizhou and Jinhua embraced DPC Dash's flavorful pizzas, signature and localized menu items. Residents formed long lines at these newly-opened Domino's Pizza stores, to get their first taste of Domino's Pizza.

With this expansion into new cities, DPC Dash has experienced tremendous success at its recent store openings. The newly opened stores have garnered significant attention and popularity among pizza lovers across China. The first stores in Huizhou and Jinhua both broke the DPC Dash record for daily sales. The response from customers has propelled DPC Dash to achieve another milestone, as the Company now accounts for all of the top 20 spots for first 30-day sales among Domino's stores globally. Ms. Aileen Wang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DPC Dash, expressed gratitude for the support of customers, employees and other stakeholders along the Company's journey.

Wang stated, "Expanding our footprint allows us to connect with more customers and share the joy of our delicious pizzas in China. We are committed to delivering a pleasant dining experiences and becoming the go-to choice for pizza lovers across China."

With the addition of these new stores and the growing sales performance of existing stores, DPC Dash is well positioned to further strengthen its leading position and meet the growing demand for high-quality pizza at value in China. The Company remains dedicated to upholding its reputation for outstanding taste, value, and convenience.

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

CONTACTS

DPC Dash Ltd Investor Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd

[email protected]

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

DPC Dash Ltd Media Relations:

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd