DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Expansion Hits 900 Stores in Mainland China

HONG KONG, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd -Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, today celebrated the grand opening of its 900th store in Chengdu, China. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the company's ambitious growth strategy.

The launch of DPC Dash's 900th store was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from customers, who formed long queues outside the newest location, eager to experience its offerings. The popularity of DPC Dash's menu offerings is evident, with its stores holding all of the top-20 spots for first-30-day sales records across Domino's global network of over 20,000 stores.

A key component of the company's successful expansion is its award-winning team, and focus on creating a work environment that stimulates employees' creativity, unleashes their potential and emphasizes employee wellbeing. DPC Dash received recognition for this culture at Domino's Worldwide Rally 2024 in the form of numerous awards to the company, and its management, trainers, managers, supervisors and pizza makers, including the Gold Franny Award for exceptional operating results, store development and growth. To achieve its development goals, DPC Dash joins hands with its employees to take care of them not just at work, but through employee activities to encourage a good work-life balance and strong relationships with family and friends.

The 900-store milestone demonstrates the successful execution of DPC Dash's "go broader, go deeper" strategy. As part of this initiative, the company targets approximately 240 net new store openings during 2024, with plans to reach the 1,000-store milestone by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Ms. Aileen Wang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DPC Dash, expressed her excitement: "We are thrilled to have opened our 900th store by the first half of 2024, showcasing the efficient execution of our current strategy despite the challenging business environment. As we continue the expansion across China, we remain committed to meeting the growing demand for high-quality, value-for-money pizzas throughout the country."

DPC Dash's journey to this 900-store milestone has been fueled by passion, innovation, and a shared love for high-quality pizzas, supported by loyal customers, dedicated staff, and other key stakeholders. Looking ahead, DPC Dash will continue to bring its signature flavors and localized offerings to an even broader customer base.

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

CONTACTS

DPC Dash Ltd Investor Relations:

DPC Dash Ltd

[email protected]

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

DPC Dash Ltd Media Relations:

ICR, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd