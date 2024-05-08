DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Releases 2023 ESG Report Demonstrating Strong Commitment to Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement

HONG KONG, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, has released its second Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report for the fiscal year 2023. The report provided a comprehensive overview of DPC Dash's commitment to sustainable business practices, stakeholder engagement and responsible governance.

DPC Dash recorded significant growth in 2023. The company achieved expansion of its store network, marking a significant milestone as it continues to stretch its footprint in China. The company was widely recognized for the quality and popularity of products and services, ESG performance, and human resource management in 2023, receiving dozens of awards and recognitions from various institutions and authorities.

DPC Dash places a strong emphasis on ESG governance and responsible business practices. To guide its operations and decision-making processes, the company has established a top-down ESG governance framework, comprised of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), the Senior Leadership Team (the "SLT team"), and the Wealth, Health, Safety & Environment (the "WHSE") working group.

In 2023, DPC Dash launched its ESG framework, centered on the four ESG pillars of Delivering Delicacy, Protecting Planet, Empowering People, and Engaging Community, while maintaining high governance standards regarding Corporate Governance, Risk Management, and Business Ethics. The company conducts materiality assessments with a list of 18 material ESG topics to identify and address key concerns.

In the report, DPC stressed the ethical operation of day-to-day business, a cornerstone of the company's ability to create shared value. Board governance, risk management, business ethics, and data privacy are key focus areas for DPC Dash, ensuring transparency and accountability at all levels of the organization.

DPC Dash prioritizes food safety, quality and innovation. The company has implemented stringent measures to manage and mitigate risks relating to food safety and quality in every aspect of operations, from food sourcing, logistic, production, preparation, delivery to consumption of finished food. It has also established a resilient supply chain to support daily operation of central kitchens and stores. On food innovation, the company is always looking for ways to improve menus, reflecting its originality, research and commitment to menu development and localization. DPC's commitment to customer engagement and intellectual property protection further reinforces its dedication in delivery delicacy.

DPC Dash recognizes the dedication and contribution of its employees and strives to create a supportive and inclusive work environment. The company focuses on employee wellbeing, benefits, diversity, equity, inclusion. It promotes the development and retention of its workforce while prioritizing health and safety.

Another core pillar of DPC Dash's operations is environmental sustainability. The company strives to cut carbon, waste and waste footprint via resource efficiency improvements, waste reduction and sustainable packaging. DPC Dash is implementing approaches to identify the climate impact of every aspect of its operations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience in its business and value chain. The company has set a guiding principle for environmental protection. The Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) working group is responsible for external EHS audits and assists in the implementation of environmental plans and remedies, preparation of policies, updates of laws and regulations, etc., and holds regular meetings for review and follow-up, to support the achievement of the guiding principle.

As DPC Dash gains popularity in our local communities, the company believes that it can be a force for good through charities and donations. It dedicates time and resources and leverages professional strengths to give back, while DPC Dash employees also participate in social welfare activities. Moreover, with an open attitude, DPC Dash participates in industry communication, cooperating closely with industry associations, and are committed to promoting the development of the food industry.

Along with DPC Dash's dedication to ESG practices, DPC Dash values its stakeholder engagement in prioritizing ESG issues effectively to drive continuous improvement. With an open and transparent approach, DPC Dash has built trust and maintained strong relationships with its customers, employees, investors, suppliers, and the wider community. Looking ahead, the company will continue to devote to ESG practices for a better and more sustainable future.

The complete DPC Dash 2023 ESG Report is available on the company's website from the link below:

https://ir-upload.realxen.net/iis/1405/uploads/iis/2024/11185153-0.PDF

The report can also be accessed through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2024/0429/2024042900205.pdf

