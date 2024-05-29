DPC Dash - Domino's Pizza China Shines at Domino's Worldwide Rally 2024 with Multiple Accolades

HONG KONG, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash – Domino's Pizza China ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, announces its exceptional achievements and recognition at Domino's Worldwide Rally 2024 in Las Vegas.

The prestigious global event brings together Domino's leaders, franchisees, managers and employees worldwide to celebrate the energy, passion, innovation, and ambition of Domino's people and the success of its product and profitability. DPC Dash and its talented team were presented with several coveted awards, highlighting the company's success in the fiercely competitive pizza market.

Aileen Wang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DPC Dash, was inducted into the prestigious Domino's Pizza Chairman's Circle. This recognition is a testament to her visionary leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence in driving DPC Dash's growth and success in the China pizza market.

DPC Dash was awarded the Gold Franny Award for the years 2022 and 2023, marking six consecutive years of recognition since the current management team formed. This award acknowledges the company's exceptional operating results, store development and growth. DPC Dash was particularly commended for securing all of the top 20 spots for first 30-day sales among Domino's stores globally. Furthermore, DPC Dash was honored with the International Cornerstone Award for 2022 and 2023 for its exceptional net new store growth. As of release date, DPC Dash is now operating in 33 cities with more than 850 stores in China.

In addition to outstanding achievements of the Company and management, Domino's Worldwide Rally also recognized exceptional individuals within the DPC Dash team. DPC Dash employees were recognized as International Franchise Trainer of the Year for 2022, the International Regional Manager of the Year for 2023 and the International Supervisor of the Year for 2023. Two DPC Dash employees qualified for 2024 WFPM. These awards highlight the exceptional talent, dedication, and expertise within DPC Dash's workforce.

The 2024 World's Fastest Pizza Maker (WFPM) competition crowned its first female champion from the UK. These milestones underscore the growing influence and contributions of women within the Domino's global community.

"We are thrilled and honored to have received these prestigious awards and recognition at the Domino's Worldwide Rally 2024," said Wang. "These acknowledgements are a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our entire team, as well as the support from our customers, Domino's Pizza and all stakeholders. We remain committed to fostering a responsible workplace that enables our employees to shine and continually striving for innovation to deliver exceptional value and pizza dining experiences to our valued customers."

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

