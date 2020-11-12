DPIS, a Portfolio Company of Saw Mill Capital, Expands West via Acquisition of Ei

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners II, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC (collectively referred to herein as "Saw Mill") are pleased to announce the acquisition of the Ei Companies ("Ei") by DPIS Builder Services ("DPIS"), a Saw Mill portfolio company.



Ei, which is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading provider of outsourced, third-party builder services tailored to suit the needs of residential home builders primarily in the western United States. DPIS and Ei operate highly compatible business models with limited geographic overlap, making Ei a logical target for DPIS as it continues to expand its geographic reach. The acquisition of Ei will expand DPIS' presence to 16 states across the U.S., with operations spanning the South, Midwest and West. DPIS' acquisition of Ei represents its fifth acquisition since inception and its first acquisition completed under Saw Mill ownership.



"DPIS and Ei brings together two of the leading providers of third-party engineering, design and inspection services to home builders across the United States. Both DPIS and Ei exhibit a culture with a distinct focus on partnering with their customers to enable their continued success," commented Jonathan Risch, CEO of DPIS. "We look forward to integrating Ei to continue to advance our capabilities and find innovative ways to deliver value to our customers."



Scott Rivard, a Partner at Saw Mill, commented "DPIS' acquisition of Ei is transformational. The combined business' scale is unmatched by any competitor in the industry, enabling DPIS to deliver a wider breadth of services to a more diverse set of customers than any of its direct competitors. By expanding operations into the West, DPIS will be able to effectively service customers coast-to-coast, resulting in a truly unique, national platform. We believe there is a compelling opportunity to supplement DPIS' organic growth trajectory through the continued execution of its acquisition strategy."



ABOUT DPIS BUILDER SERVICES

Headquartered in Houston, TX, DPIS offers a full range of inspection, design, engineering and quality assurance services, primarily to residential homebuilders throughout Texas, the Upper Midwest, the Southeast and the West. Through a series of organic initiatives and acquisitions over its 33 years in business, including its 2020 acquisition of Ei Companies, DPIS now has a presence in 16 states. The combined company is the largest provider of energy inspections and other building services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.dpis.com .

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Based in Briarcliff Manor, NY, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that acquires facility and industrial service, specialty distribution and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.sawmillcapital.com .

