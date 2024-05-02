Saw Mill Capital Completes Sale of Wolf-Gordon

With Successful Growth Strategy and Sale of Leading Premium Commercial Wallcovering Company, Saw Mill Capital Reinforces Leadership Position as a Partner and Growth Agent for Entrepreneurial Businesses

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners II, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital, LLC ("Saw Mill Capital") are pleased to announce the successful sale of Wolf-Gordon Inc. ("Wolf-Gordon") to Charger Investment Partners ("Charger"). Wolf-Gordon is a leading value-added designer and specialty supplier of premium wallcoverings and high-performance finishes across commercial renovation and remodeling applications.

Wolf-Gordon demonstrated significant growth during Saw Mill Capital's partnership. In the last few years, Wolf-Gordon invested heavily in digital marketing and creating a virtual selling capability to thrive in an evolving architectural and design-driven market landscape, fueling expansion into the growing healthcare and education markets.

"Collaborating with Wolf-Gordon's highly skilled management team to realize our aligned strategic goals has truly been an honor," commented Scott Rivard, a Partner at Saw Mill Capital. "Leveraging our rigorous investment research approach, we identified a compelling market opportunity and we implemented a tiered growth strategy to enhance value for all stakeholders. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to be a partner to Wolf-Gordon during our investment period, and we believe their seasoned team is capable of tremendous future success."

Throughout the partnership with Saw Mill Capital, Wolf-Gordon also increased its mix of Wolf-Gordon branded products, leveraging new technologies and capturing the latest design trends. The Company introduced products such as RAMPART® Flexible Wall Protection and GATHER® Acoustical Panels and expanded its product offerings into the healthcare and food service industries.

"Saw Mill has been an invaluable partner to Wolf-Gordon," affirmed Rick Wolf, CEO of Wolf-Gordon. "Their unwavering support and thoughtful, strategic input has been pivotal in propelling our brands and products forward. Together, we've successfully navigated market challenges, fostered talent and refined operations, setting the stage for our continued growth, innovation and success."

Hennepin Partners acted as financial advisor to Wolf-Gordon and Saw Mill, and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. served as legal counsel.

About Saw Mill Capital

Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that partners with founders and management teams of successful, entrepreneurial business services, specialty distribution and manufactured products businesses with enterprise values up to $200 million. Leveraging our dedicated investment research team and curated operational approach, we invest aggressively in our portfolio companies to accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. Saw Mill Capital has been helping leadership teams grow entrepreneurial companies since 1997. For more information, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

About Wolf-Gordon

Wolf-Gordon is an American design company dedicated to inspiring the creation of outstanding interiors. Founded in 1967 as a commercial wallcovering resource, our high performing product line has expanded to include PVC-free and natural wallcoverings, RAMPART® wall protection, upholstery textiles, Scuffmaster® paint, Wink® dry-erase surfaces digitally printed materials, and GATHER® Acoustical. Wolf-Gordon focuses on the aesthetic, technical and sustainability issues that are essential to being a trusted supplier to the commercial design industry. Wolf-Gordon account executives are based in all major markets in the United States. For more information, visit www.wolfgordon.com

