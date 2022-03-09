DPL Telematics Launches Bluetooth Tag Capabilities for Expanded Tracking of Smaller Assets, Attachments and Tools

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DPL Telematics, a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies, announced today the launch of its B.E.A.M. (Bluetooth Enabled Asset Management) platform. B.E.A.M. leverages Bluetooth radios embedded in DPL Telematics existing wired and battery powered solutions. The company's AssetView Max now doubles as a Bluetooth gateway as well as a GPS tracking and telematics device. When operating as a gateway, the devices automatically detect and identify five new Bluetooth tags offered by DPL Telematics.

Smaller than GPS devices, DPL Telematics' BEAM Bluetooth tags are a cost-effective way to track lower value asset inventory such as buckets and attachments

The Bluetooth tags allow managers to remotely track their smaller assets, buckets, attachments and tools accurately from an intuitive, Internet-based software package and mobile app. The family of Bluetooth tags cover multiple applications and feature:

Zero setup. Alive out of the box for automatic gateway detection with no integration, activation or programming required

Alive out of the box for automatic gateway detection with no integration, activation or programming required Long battery life. Self-powered from 2-10 years depending on size

Self-powered from 2-10 years depending on size No external wiring or antenna. Quick, unwired attachment to any asset

Quick, unwired attachment to any asset Compact and portable size . Tags range in size from a stick of gum, to a stack of quarters to a gas cap and are easily hidden

. Tags range in size from a stick of gum, to a stack of quarters to a gas cap and are easily hidden No sky view required. May be hidden inside or under assets

May be hidden inside or under assets IP 67 rated and UV stabilized design . Waterproof for deployment in harsh environments

. Waterproof for deployment in harsh environments Internal battery powered. Powered by 2 x AAA 1.5V or CR2032 Coin Cell batteries, customer replaceable

Powered by 2 x AAA 1.5V or CR2032 Coin Cell batteries, customer replaceable Low Energy Bluetooth. Up to 200m detection range, line of sight

Up to detection range, line of sight Backwards compatible. Bluetooth gateway functionality is already integrated into deployed GPS tracking and telematics devices

Bluetooth gateway functionality is already integrated into deployed GPS tracking and telematics devices Month to month agreement. No long-term contract, deactivate and reactivate anytime without penalty

Whenever a gateway device is in range of a Bluetooth Tag, it will detect and log it as in proximity or within the same geofence. This creates a cost effective, quick deploying tool for automated inventory management of smaller assets on yards and jobsites. The family of five different B.E.A.M. Tag options ensure that any size combination of buckets, attachments, tools and ancillary equipment are tracked. For a fast, seamless deployment the tags are active and ready to go right out of the box with no set up required.

"We are excited to add B.E.A.M. to our award-winning product line for tracking of smaller equipment, tools and attachments," said Tony Nicoletti, VP of Business Development at DPL Telematics. "Often misplaced, these smaller assets are now within reach of automated tracking and inventory management. We understand customers have different applications, which is why we offer five Bluetooth Tag options. Depending on the varying requirements for range, ruggedness, size and battery life required we can address them all with our family of B.E.A.M. Tags."

About DPL Telematics

DPL Telematics is a leading provider of advanced asset monitoring and telemetry technologies. With over 20 years of experience and an excess of $1 billion in customer mobile assets trusted to it, DPL Telematics delivers a full suite of monitoring solutions with a global reach. For more information, visit www.dpltel.com.

