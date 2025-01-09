DPR Announces New Northwest Leadership

Jack Poindexter assumes regional leader role; Kevin Chen & Chris Strock serve as Bay Area Business Unit co-leaders; all continue in company's tradition of truly great leadership transitions as self-performing GC project growth throughout the region

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's leading technical builders, recently announced several leadership transitions to support its growing operations in the northwest United States and California's Bay Area.

Jack Poindexter will lead DPR's Northwest region, encompassing California's Bay Area, Sacramento, and Pacific Northwest business units, and will be a member of DPR's Leadership Team. Kevin Chen and Chris Strock will co-lead DPR's Bay Area Business Unit, which comprises the firm's Redwood City and San Francisco offices.

Well-versed in the business of each of DPR's five core markets, each brings decades of experience as builders to their new roles, including knowledge of leveraging approaches like virtual design & construction, prefabrication, and employing self-perform teams to deliver exceptional value and results for customers.

"Decades of designing and executing truly great leadership transitions like these have positioned us well for the future," said George Pfeffer, DPR CEO. "I am continually inspired by the level of expertise and perseverance builders like Jack, Kevin and Chris bring to DPR every day. We are at a pivotal moment where emerging trends and collaborative approaches are redefining the way we build and creating positive, predictable outcomes for our employees, customers, the industry and communities."

Since joining DPR in 1999, Poindexter has worked across the United States on projects across DPR's core markets, including some of DPR's most significant Bay Area projects, such as UCSF Medical Center Mission Bay and the award-winning UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences. Since 2021, he has been integral in building DPR's self-perform work capabilities – including concrete, drywall and mass timber – while also building, expanding and scaling DPR's teams and services throughout the Northwest.

"DPR started in this region and it's where DPR's founders and many leaders got their start. I'm honored to follow in their footsteps and start a new chapter in DPR's history," said Poindexter. "2025 is poised to be a significant year for DPR's Northwest Region and we'll continue to focus on providing customers with innovative solutions to complex building challenges, ultimately achieving quality and schedule certainty."

Chen and Strock will take the reins of one of the Bay Area's Top Contractors and the Largest Private Company in Silicon Valley. Chen joined DPR as a Project Engineer in 2009 and has worked on some of DPR's most notable advanced tech campus projects in the Bay Area. Most recently, he has served as the account manager for Vantage Data Centers, supporting teams and projects across the US and Europe. Many of these projects were recognized for their achievements in jobsite safety, self-perform work integration, and successful project execution.

Strock joined DPR in 1998 as a project engineer in the Bay Area. Since then, he served in a variety of roles around the country, ranging from project manager, superintendent, and project executive. While his experience is vast, Chris excels at identifying solutions to challenging projects and earning the trust of customers, partners, and teams. He most recently served as DPR's Northeast Region Self-Perform Leader, where he helped strategically grow self-perform work throughout the region.

DPR's Northwest Region is home to nearly 1,200 craft and admin employees. In 2025, DPR will open its new Silicon Valley office. This repurposed 113,702-sq. ft., net-zero designed facility will house DPR's regional and corporate operations and a Prefabrication Assembly Facility, which will serve projects up and down the West Coast. This new facility will operate as DPR's newest "Living Lab" and include an innovation center to showcase new building methods, materials, and processes for customers to consider for their innovative projects.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

