DPR Construction Debuts Next-Generation Silicon Valley Office & Prefab Facility

New campus integrates office and production functions to support safer, more efficient project delivery for customers in the Bay Area and the West Coast

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction marked the official opening of its new Silicon Valley Office and Prefabrication Assembly Facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating a major regional investment and reaffirming the company's long-standing commitment to Silicon Valley. By repurposing the iconic wedge-shaped building on Patrick Henry Drive in Santa Clara, the new facility reflects DPR's values while optimizing how the firm supports customers and projects from the Bay Area and up and down the West Coast.

DPR Silicon Valley Ribbon Cutting

"Our history is deeply intertwined with Silicon Valley, and opening this combined office and prefab facility is a powerful statement about who we are and how we build," said Jack Poindexter, DPR Construction's Northwest regional leader. "By bringing our administrative, craft and prefabrication teams together in one facility, we're creating a workplace that celebrates construction, supports collaboration and reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability and our people."

The 113,702-sq.-ft. facility brings DPR's regional and corporate operations together with its Prefabrication Assembly Facility, uniting office, craft and fabrication teams under one roof. The building houses 68,160 sq. ft. of open office space and 45,542 sq. ft. dedicated to prefabrication, research and development. The facility was built by DPR and its Family of Companies, including OES, EIG and GPLA, all of which also occupy the space.

A Workplace of the Future

Designed by SmithGroup, DPR's Silicon Valley Office was created to spark new ideas and foster collaboration across DPR's workforce.

Guided by the principles Celebrate the Work, A Place for Everybody, and Safety, Productivity, Delight, the building intentionally removes barriers between administrative and craft employees to encourage connection and collaboration. All employees have equal access to workspaces and amenities, supporting a strong sense of belonging.

"In construction, there is often a gap between the experiences of office-based staff and the craft on our project sites," said Kevin Chen, Bay Area co-business unit leader for DPR Construction. "We want to unify the experience of working at DPR, no matter an employee's role. When teams share the same amenities and naturally cross paths throughout the day, it builds trust and connection, reflecting the culture we build every day at DPR."

Prefabrication Assembly Facility

A central component of the new campus, the Prefabrication Assembly Facility reflects DPR's ongoing investment in prefabrication and self-perform capabilities, as well as the broader evolution of construction delivery.

The facility houses DPR's self-perform work teams, including drywall, finish carpentry, architectural concrete, and a variety of trades handling roofing and building envelopes, as well as specialty systems. It also provides a dedicated environment where building components can be preassembled in a controlled setting using virtual design and construction tools. Designed to support 5S and Lean manufacturing practices, the space helps improve safety, quality and productivity while reducing schedule risk and jobsite congestion.

The Prefabrication Assembly Facility is designed for year-round operations with abundant natural daylight, consistent commutes for craft and no weather-related disruptions to production, supporting reliable, repeatable construction outcomes. From this location, DPR will serve projects throughout the Bay Area and the West Coast, bringing advanced construction methods even closer to its customers.

Sustainability at the Core

Sustainability was a central focus of the project from the outset. In addition to the adaptive reuse of an existing three-story office building, the project incorporates mass timber construction, along with low-carbon concrete mixes that include fly ash, slag and waste CO2 to reduce embodied carbon. Using global warming potential metrics, the concrete design reduced carbon emissions by 38 percent, preventing more than 1,160 metric tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

DPR has positioned the building to achieve, at minimum, Net Zero Energy, LEED® Gold and WELL Certified™ Gold. Additionally, DPR is targeting Net Zero Carbon certification, a first for DPR.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Bill Michie

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction