DPR Brings Mission Critical Expertise to Meta AI Data Center in Louisiana

Scope is part of Meta's largest data center to date; Construction mobilizing in 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction will build four data hall buildings and a network building in Richland Parish, La., as part of what will be Meta's largest data center to date. DPR's scope of work will be approximately two million sq. ft. of data space on the four million sq.-ft. total build.

"We are grateful to extend our long relationship with Meta for this exciting project," said Lisa Lingerfelt, a DPR Leadership Team member. "Meta has been a great partner by supporting innovative construction methods and products for how data centers are built. Our team is focused on delivering Meta's goals by providing best-in-class delivery across key elements of schedule, safety, budget, quality, and preconstruction services."

The project will involve thousands of anticipated workers in the skilled trades at peak construction. DPR will self-perform significant scopes of work while working alongside key trade partners such as US Engineering and Faith Technologies for mechanical and electrical systems. More than 20 additional work packages will be procured to local and national trade partners.

Work is already being supported by a robust Virtual Design and Construction program, which will ensure a highly planned, coordinated, and fully modeled build that can be used for facilities operations beyond substantial completion. VDC work will also help enable prefabrication, especially for buildings and yards that will house a significant amount of premanufactured electrical and mechanical systems.

Construction of the data center will support Meta's continued efforts to lead the industry on sustainability, LEED® certification, reduced embodied carbon, water reduction strategies, and applications of renewables. For example, data hall rack cooling systems will feature direct-to-rack liquid cooling technology to support the high-density deployment and lower energy use.

Individuals interested in work on the project should monitor Meta's Richland Data Center Facebook page for announcements. Meta, in partnership with their three general contractors, will host information fairs at the beginning of the year for interested workers and trade contractors. DPR's preconstruction work on the project is well underway with mobilization planned for mid-2025.

"Building in Richland Parish also gives us opportunities to support and integrate with the local community," Lingerfelt said. "DPR strives to be integral to the communities we work in and we look forward to sharing opportunities for the community to learn about this landmark project and even to join the team building it."

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction