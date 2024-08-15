DPR Construction Builds Next Generation of Skilled Trade Workers through Inaugural Apprenticeship Classes

In the face of a national skilled labor shortage, program reflects practical, hands-on approach to building talent pipeline and provides new career opportunities for more than 100 workers

ORLANDO, Fla., Ag. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, recently celebrated the first graduates of its Craft Apprenticeship Program. Of the 100 apprentices currently enrolled, 43 have successfully completed the rigorous drywall or concrete programs, which are certified by the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and recognized in all 50 states and three U.S. territories.

"Finishing the program has allowed me to step into another role that I never thought would be possible for me," said Kelian Gonzalez Rivera, a DPR drywaller based in Orlando who is also the first woman to graduate from the program. "Participating in the program has been one of the best things I have done for my career. I learned so much that I wouldn't have had an opportunity to dive into on the job and I am a better professional because of it."

DPR's Craft Apprenticeship Program offers a unique learning experience in both Spanish and English. Participants gain journey-level skills in construction essentials such as math, blueprint reading, and communication, preparing them for trade-specific learning paths in concrete, drywall, or electrical. DPR is offering the program across the Southeast and Texas to help extend entry points into the trades.

Aimed primarily at newer craft team members who are less experienced, the Craft Apprenticeship Program lets participants learn journey-level skills through related technical instruction (RTI) coupled with on-the-job training (OTJ) over the course of about two years. This approach was developed to allow apprentices to digest information in a variety of settings, ensuring they'd be ready to tackle real-world construction challenges and be able to meet the high quality and safety standards needed to succeed in the industry.

"With labor shortages affecting the industry, we know it takes an all-in approach to bring more people into the trades," said Chris Bell, DPR's self-perform work leader in the Southeast, who has helped coordinate DPR's program. "We want to provide as many entry points to careers in the skilled trades as possible and this complements the excellent union-run programs throughout the country. We're committed to providing opportunities to learn essential skills that can fuel rewarding life-long careers."

