DPR Foundation Makes Record Investment to Build Possibilities for Youth

$2.75M distribution supports 42 nonprofit partners seeking to transform the lives of underserved youth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The DPR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by DPR Construction, announced that it has distributed $2.75 million in grants to 42 nonprofit partners nationwide. This represents the largest annual distribution in its history and marks a 25% increase from last year, bringing the Foundation's cumulative total to $18.8 million since being established in 2008.

"These funds tangibly support thousands of youth in the communities where DPR operates," said Cari Williams, DPR's global social responsibility leader and President of the DPR Foundation. "We're thrilled to be able to complement DPR's community involvement efforts with grants that help change possibilities for recipient organizations and the people they serve for the long-term."

The Foundation issued unrestricted grants ranging from $25,000 to $125,000 for individual organizations. To be eligible, organizations or their specific programs must help under-resourced youth build possibilities for their futures and demonstrate measurable outcomes from those efforts.

For example, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay received a $125,000 grant for its work supporting thousands of youth throughout its region with scholarships, facility renovations and enhancements, education, training and operational support. With the grant, BGCGTB will be able to move forward with additional facility projects, program enhancements, and scholarship support.

"We are not able to fulfill our mission without partners like DPR," said Cassandra Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay. "Our day-to-day staff does amazing work that is enabled by partners engaging with the work we do and putting their dollars behind it. DPR's support over the past decade embodies that type of commitment."

About The DPR Foundation

The DPR Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, strategically invests in organizations that align with DPR Construction's Global Social Responsibility vision, address community needs and inspire employee engagement. Since its founding in 2008, the Foundation has provided $18.8 million in unrestricted grants. This annual funding is amplified through skills-based volunteering from employees of DPR Construction, including facilities maintenance and repair, education about careers in construction, and operational support. The Foundation currently has 39 organization partners who have been receiving funding for an average of nine years. Collectively, these organizations support thousands of youths, providing them with skills, options and the encouragement to succeed. Learn more at www.dprfoundation.org.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

