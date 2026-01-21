DPR Construction's Advanced Tech Leaders Set Pace for Faster, Smarter Builds

New approaches drive more predictable, high velocity delivery for data centers and manufacturing facilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for mission-critical data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities accelerates, DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, is doubling down on innovative delivery methods to help customers meet aggressive schedules and achieve speed-to-market. Leveraging integrated preconstruction, collaborative delivery models, and prefabrication, DPR aims to redefine how complex facilities are built, according to the new leaders of its Advanced Technology Core Market, Christopher Gorthy and Annette Allen.

Gorthy, who is focused on the data center market believes that "customers are looking for DPR to help drive an innovative delivery focused on speed to market and predictable results, while leveraging our technical expertise to support more complex technologies and systems. Our team's ability to collaborate with design consultants, owners, and trade partners is instrumental in achieving our customers' goals."

Allen, who will lead the advanced manufacturing market added: "Capital projects must translate into revenue quickly. By aligning precision construction with our customers' business goals, we're changing how complex facilities are delivered—safer, smarter, faster and with greater certainty."

With 22 years at DPR, Gorthy has led innovation in preconstruction, estimating, and prefabrication, driving operational excellence across mission-critical projects. He has been instrumental in supporting DPR's Family of Companies, self-perform work, and prefabrication, helping drive innovation and operational excellence across the Advanced Tech core market.

Allen brings 35 years of experience in project execution, operations and strategy across the life sciences and advanced manufacturing spectrum. Since joining DPR in 2023, she has helped shape market strategy and deliver speed-to-market for highly technical projects. She'll now turn her attention to driving the growth of DPR's advanced manufacturing portfolio, with a focus on the microelectronic/semiconductor; clean energy/battery and aerospace sub-markets.

Founded in 1990, DPR is a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world.

