DQLabs CEO Raj Joseph accepted into Forbes Technology Council

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Joseph, Founder and CEO of DQLabs, Inc. – AI/ML augmented data quality platform to manage data smarter, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council.

Raj was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Raj into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Raj has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Raj will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Raj will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I believe in smart working, lifelong continuous learning, and associating myself with people who appreciate integrity as their life principle," said Raj. Joining this elite council, to learn and share ideas that possess the power to change the world is an exhilaration that cannot be contained.

ABOUT DQLABS, INC.

DQLabs.ai was created with the vision to provide a simple way for organizations to manage data and handles issues around data quality, governance, curation, master data management effectively. With the use of AI and Machine Learning – the sophistication of the technology is blended carefully with the art of simplicity and usability. All done in a few clicks by any non-technical business user. For more information, visit https://www.dqlabs.ai/overview/.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC).

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.

