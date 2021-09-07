DQLabs Mentioned in 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Management Report

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DQLabs, Inc., announced today that DQLabs was listed in the augmented data quality category by Gartner in their report "Hype Cycle for Data Management 2021".

According to the report, "This Hype Cycle helps data and analytics leaders plan ahead and make informed decisions relative to emerging and maturing data management technologies. We believe that inclusion of augmented data quality in this Gartner report is quite timely and important given the challenge of managing trusted, high-quality data at scale has increasingly become a limiting factor," said Raj Joseph, CEO, DQLabs, Inc. "We consider that it's great news that DQLabs is cited given our focus on empowering organizations with deeper data quality insights, next-best-action suggestions and a higher degree of automation and to be recognized in this space shows that we aren't just disrupting the industry with our unique ML and self-learning capabilities but leading the way through innovation and proven market use cases."

With the rapid growth of distributed data landscapes, the diversity of data and the number of new business requirements, augmented data quality technologies facilitate and automate manually intensive data quality processes. Traditional data governance and catalog solutions have not been able to keep up with their promises and leaders in data governance and management are taking a "Data Quality First" approach. With DQLabs' augmented data quality capabilities, enterprises solve complex data quality requirements quickly and effectively. These augmented capabilities also lead to higher productivity, greater accuracy and provide immediate ROI.

About DQLabs, Inc.

DQLabs.ai is an augmented data quality platform to manage your entire data quality life cycle. With ML and self-learning capabilities, organizations can measure, monitor, remediate and improve data quality across any type of data – all in one agile, innovative self-service platform.



With a Data Quality First approach and higher degree of automation, both business and technical stakeholders can improve ROI and enrich customer experiences by discovering trustable data using out of the box data quality metrics, monitoring alerts and business insights in minutes.

For more information, visit: https://www.dqlabs.ai/overview/.

[1] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Data Management, 2021", Philip Russom, Donald Feinberg, 27 July 2021.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

