Dr. Allison Arwady and Dr. Ngozi Ezike Share Where Chicago and Illinois Are Now and What's Coming at IOMC's State of Health of Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago hosts its Grand Convening virtually – State of Health of Chicago on Fri., Oct. 23rd starting at 8:00 AM with dynamic panels. Two featured speakers are Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, State Director of Illinois Public Health, who are among the top leaders coming together to create new pathways for systemic change in Chicago, collar counties, and in Illinois. More details here. All are welcome – complimentary- no cost.

"We are pleased that Dr. Arwady and Dr. Ezike are joining the State of Health of Chicago efforts and appreciate addressing our assembly with their insights on where we are now and what challenges are ahead with the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to collaborate with leaders, combine our resources to obtain better outcomes and reduce disparities," said President Cheryl Rucker-Whitaker of the Institute of Medicine, and CEO of NextLevel Health.

Chicago has eleven hot areas with increasing cases of COVID-19. The IDPH and Chicago Department of Public Health are evaluating if these cases will create a burden. IOMC will assess how the State of Illinois and its agencies are doing and provide a constructive report card before and after the presidential election. There are 15 sessions planned through June 2021, including an implicit bias program.

We want to thank our sponsors:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Rosalind Franklin University

The Portes Foundation

Michael Reese Research & Education Foundation

Hektoen Institute of Medicine

Washington Square Health Foundation

NextLevel Health Partners, Inc.

Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness

CareAdvisors, and

Golden Square

We can do better. We need systemic change, and as leaders, we must create actions for change. SOHOC 2020 will expand our insight and pathways for action.

­­­About IOMC

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) is an independent organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. Visit www.iomc.org.

Contact::

Deborah Hodges

[email protected]

312.709.2685

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Related Links

https://www.iomc.org

