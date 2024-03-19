Dr. Amy Boutwell receives RISE's 2024 prestigious quality award

The founder of Collaborative Healthcare Strategies received the annual Dr. Martin L. Block Award for Innovation & Excellence on Tuesday, March 19 at RISE National 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE is pleased to announce that Amy Boutwell, M.D., MPP, founder and president of Collaborative Healthcare Strategies, was awarded the Dr. Martin L. Block Award for Innovation & Excellence at RISE National 2024.

The award, sponsored this year by Nymbl, is presented annually at RISE National and acknowledges an individual's effort to advance the lives of America's seniors through clinical leadership, policy vision, and by superior example of the RISE mission to promote continuous improvement in the health care system.

Dr. Amy Boutwell

The award is named in honor of the late Dr. Martin L. Block, who passed away in October 2013 of brain cancer at the age of 62. Dr. Block was a regular speaker at RISE National and an expert in the risk adjustment industry.

RISE received 12 worthy nominations for this year's award. The field was narrowed to three finalists: Dr. Boutwell, Sarita Mohanty, president and CEO, The SCAN Foundation, and Ray Prushnok, executive director, UPMC Center for Social Impact; AVP, government programs, UPMC Health Plan.

Edward Likovich, Ph.D. CEO of Nymbl, presented the award to Dr. Boutwell, who was chosen for her work and commitment to transform health care delivery, developing models to reduce readmissions, accelerate the development of community hospitals' ability to transition to value-based payment models, and transform care for multi-visit patients (MVPs) who experience a cycle of recurrent acute care utilization. More than 275 hospital-based cross continuum teams have taken part in the MVP Implementation Coaching Program to date. As an example of the program's impact, the Harris Health System, the third largest safety net system in the nation, was able to reduce emergency visits for MVPs by 15 percent and lengths of stay by 30 percent.

"Dr. Boutwell's work speaks volumes about her commitment to transforming health care delivery, especially for multi-visit patients, who are so often America's seniors. She's challenged the notion that recurrent acute care is insurmountable, proving that impactful change is achievable," said Ana Handshuh, principal at CAT5 Strategies, who was on the Block Award committee that selected Dr. Boutwell as this year's winner. "Dr. Boutwell's been at it for over 15 years, setting a remarkable example of how clinical leadership and practical policy vision can make a real difference in people's lives."

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government health care reform. Recognized industry wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence and career development. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, in-house training, webinars as well as an association comprised of over 2,500 members, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve. RISE produces more than 30 conferences annually, focused on sophisticated topics and ample networking opportunities for thousands of executives from mid- to senior-level and C-suite. Our team of subject matter experts is often first to market with emerging topics, and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering top quality operations and logistics to produce a seamless event.

