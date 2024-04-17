Dr. Kimberlee Etheridge named RISE's 2024 Health Care Hero

Dr. Etheridge received the RISE Health Care Hero Award on Wednesday, April 17 at The RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE is pleased to announce that Dr. Kimberlee Etheridge, primary care provider and assistant professor, Meharry Medical College; sr. VP health equity and diversity initiatives, ASTHO, is this year's winner of the RISE Health Care Hero Award.

The Health Care Hero Award is a prestigious award presented at The RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health that acknowledges an individual's effort to make a significant impact on the lives of underserved populations through health care and/or social services interventions, and through superior example of the RISE mission to promote health equity among all patients.

RISE received a total of 59 nominations for this year's award. The field was narrowed to five finalists: Dr. Etheridge; Cristina Conlon, care navigator, ReferWell; Tiffany Davis, executive director quality improvement and health equity, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois – HCSC; Sirene Garcia, CIO, Finger Lakes Community Health; and Megan Shreve, CEO, South Central Community Action Programs, Inc.

Rick Whitted, CEO, U.S. Hunger, and the 2023 Health Care Hero award recipient, presented the award to Dr. Etheridge, who was selected for her work as an adolescent provider for the pediatric department at Meharry Medical College; her work teaching first-year medical students; her involvement in her community providing education and services to pregnant women and recently delivered families to increase infant and maternal vitality; and her work promoting health equity on the national level with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO).

Dr. Etheridge's nomination highlighted just how extensive her work to support underserved populations has been over the years: a fatherhood program as a maternal health initiative to address the absence of fathers in the most at-risk households; state-policy work to positively impact health equity; the establishment of a health equity training certificate and lectures across the country; community health events connecting medical students with the community members who may one day be their patients; the establishment of the GIRLS powered by STEAM (Science/Technology/Engineering/Arts/Math) program to introduce and keep girls of color interested in math, science, and art in middle school and high school; and the Teens to Queens program, a workshop for girls and their maternal figures to learn to communicate, dream, and understand their health.

"When asked, Dr. Kim will say that there is still much work to be done," wrote Dr. Allysceaeioun D Britt, in the nomination. "She admits that she may not see the achievement of health equity in her career, but she is confident that the many students and individuals she has touched, will carry the torch forward, reaching for optimal health outcomes for all."

Nominations are being accepted for the 2025 award. Nominations must be submitted by December 31, 2024. The award will be presented at The RISE Summit on Social Determinants of Health. The 2025 date and location are forthcoming.

About RISE

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals who aspire to meet the extraordinary challenges posed by the emerging landscape of accountable care and government health care reform. Recognized industry wide as the number one source for information on risk adjustment and quality improvement within health care, RISE strives to serve the community on four fronts: networking, education, industry intelligence and career development. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, in-house training, webinars as well as an association comprised of over 2,500 members, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve. RISE produces more than 30 conferences annually, focused on sophisticated topics and ample networking opportunities for thousands of executives from mid- to senior-level and C-suite. Our team of subject matter experts is often first to market with emerging topics, and we pride ourselves on consistently delivering top quality operations and logistics to produce a seamless event.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE RISE