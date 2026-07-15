In "Dental Exit Blueprint," released today, the Digital Floss founder makes the case that marketing is the fastest lever a practice owner has to raise enterprise value before a sale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, founder and CEO of Digital Floss, today announced the release of "Dental Exit Blueprint," a new book for dental practice owners planning a future sale. Broussard wrote Lever 4, the book's marketing chapter, arguing that marketing is the only line on a practice's P&L that pays twice: once in collections this month, and again in the multiple a buyer pays the day the practice sells.

In "Dental Exit Blueprint," released today, the Digital Floss founder makes the case that marketing is the fastest lever a practice owner has to raise enterprise value before a sale.

"Dental Exit Blueprint" brings together contributors across finance, operations, and marketing to break down the levers that build or destroy a practice's value at sale. Broussard's chapter draws on her 20-plus years of clinical experience and her work building marketing systems for practices nationwide through Digital Floss, showing owners how to use zip-code-level demographic data, competitor ad intelligence, and AI search visibility to turn marketing from a guess into an engineered, repeatable system.

"A buyer is not paying for how many patients you see. They are paying for how certain they are that those patients keep showing up without you," said Dr. Anissa Broussard, Founder and CEO of Digital Floss.

In her chapter, Broussard walks through the math behind funding marketing at four to six percent of collections, the shift from guesswork to data (zip-code household income, competitor ad libraries run through AI, and direct queries of tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews), and why 93 percent of dental practices are currently invisible to AI search, the newest and most durable pipeline for new patients. She also outlines the Brick and Mortar Funnel, the website conversion framework ClickFunnels recruited her to build after watching it work inside her own practice, later featured in Russell Brunson's "Expert Secrets" and taught from the Funnel Hacking Live stage.

"Marketing is not the guessing game most dentists were taught to believe it is anymore," Broussard said. "It has become something closer to engineering, and engineering is exactly what a buyer pays a premium to inherit."

"Dental Exit Blueprint" is available now at dentalexitblueprint.com. Practice owners can also get a free Floss IQ report at BeFoundScore.com, showing local competitor ad intelligence, real demographic data, and whether their practice currently shows up in AI search.

About Digital Floss Digital Floss is a full-service dental marketing agency headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, serving dental practices nationwide. Founded by dentist and marketer Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, Digital Floss combines 20+ years of clinical expertise with proven marketing systems to help practices rank, attract, and convert patients in the age of AI search. The agency is the official conference media team for Hinman, Yankee Dental, Greater New York Dental Meeting, and the Florida Dental Convention. Learn more at digitalfloss.com.

About Dr. Anissa Broussard Dr. Anissa Broussard, DMD, is the Founder and CEO of Digital Floss and Dentalflix, author of FOUND: How AI Chose Your Competitors and What You Do About It Right Now, co-author of Dental Exit Blueprint, and the first female dentist podcaster in the dental industry. A practicing dentist with 20+ years of clinical experience, she has trained more than 5,000 dental practices and is an 8-year member of Russell Brunson's Inner Circle. She has been named 2025 Nifty Thrifty Industry Influencer of the Year, 2024 Dental Coach of the Year, and Top 25 Women in Dentistry by Dental Products Report. She has been featured in Dental Economics, Dentistry Today, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Russell Brunson's Expert Secrets.

SOURCE Digital Floss