Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk Unveils Multi-Jurisdictional Blueprint After Shielding Investor from Devastating Tax Scheme

As int'l investors face heightened cross-border scrutiny, Dr. Panasiuk steps in to help American HNWIs secure European safe havens and diversified wealth structures.

WARSAW, Poland and NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global regulatory scrutiny tightens, Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk, Managing Partner of Panasiuk & Partners and the newest appointed member to the Forbes Finance Council, is issuing a stark warning to international investors about the dangers of "compliance theater."

To mark the expansion of her wealth advisory and asset relocation services, Dr. Panasiuk's firm has unveiled a high-stakes real-live scenario, demonstrating how strategic jurisdictional relocation rescued a prominent European investor from a devastating, poorly architected cross-border tax scheme.

This High-Net-Worth Individual (HNWI), who was seeking to relocate to Spain, was initially advised by previous counsel to establish a corporate structure in Estonia to obtain tax residency. However, the plan lacked economic substance—the client never actually lived in the jurisdiction—resulting in a 30% tax burden on distributions and a direct "tax control" investigation into his personal assets.

"This is a classic case of 'compliance theater'—a structure that looks good on paper but fails under the slightest regulatory scrutiny," says Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk. "By bridging the gap between Polish, Swiss, Spanish, and Cypriot laws, we didn't just fix a tax bill; we built a sustainable lifestyle for this family."

The Strategic Recovery Required a Multi-Jurisdictional Blueprint

Dr. Panasiuk's firm successfully dismantled the previous high-risk entities and implemented a bespoke "Wealth Architecture" that included:

Dual-Vehicle Holding Strategy: Establishing holding companies in Poland (for EU-based investments using its EU tax exemption regime for holding and 19% effective tax rate for operating profit) and Cyprus (serving as a transaction platform benefiting from 15% corporate rates and capital gains exemptions).





Establishing holding companies in Poland (for EU-based investments using its EU tax exemption regime for holding and 19% effective tax rate for operating profit) and Cyprus (serving as a transaction platform benefiting from 15% corporate rates and capital gains exemptions). The Spanish "Beckham Law" Advantage: Moving the client's primary residency to a €4 million villa in Southern Spain. By utilizing specialized Spanish investment vehicles, the client qualified for the Beckham Law, granting full tax exemption on foreign profits and zero wealth tax on international assets held in Switzerland and other jurisdictions.





Moving the client's primary residency to a €4 million villa in Southern Spain. By utilizing specialized Spanish investment vehicles, the client qualified for the Beckham Law, granting full tax exemption on foreign profits and zero wealth tax on international assets held in Switzerland and other jurisdictions. Transaction Optimization: During a recent acquisition, Dr. Panasiuk's team saved the client €50,000 simply by clarifying the complex tax status of the seller's entity—a nuance missed by local practitioners without international experience.

Expansion and Momentum

The news of this HNWI turnaround success comes on the heels of Dr. Panasiuk's expansion of bespoke advisory services for U.S. High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs). Demand is skyrocketing as the U.S. continues to lead global wealth creation—adding 562,000 millionaires to reach a record 7.9 million HNWIs, alongside a 6.2% spike in the global ultra-HNWI population. This growth coincides with the onset of the "Great Wealth Transfer," an era where an unprecedented 83.5 trillion USD will change hands over the next two decades. There will be a massive inheritance wave that will unfold rapidly across three phases: 30% of HNWIs will inherit wealth by 2030, surging to 63% by 2035, and reaching 84% by 2040.

The latest UBS report issued in May 2026 shows that over 88% of US investors' assets are still located in the US. At the same time, only 40% of US HNWI believe in a stable US dollar; 44% consider it to decrease in value. And 47% of the global investors want to decrease their exposure to the US dollar. That says a lot.

As American investors face rising domestic debt and fiscal volatility in 2026, the wealth management industry is struggling to keep pace; data reveal that 50% of advisors lack the cross-border capabilities required to navigate emerging international wealth hubs and shifting regulatory environments.

Dr. Panasiuk is stepping into this vacuum, applying her proven European "safe haven" strategies to help U.S. clients diversify into CHF-denominated structures and prime European real estate. To accommodate this surge in demand and the firm's strategic growth, Panasiuk & Partners has announced its move to a new, expanded EU headquarters in Warsaw, further solidifying its position as a premier global wealth advisory firm.

"Whether it's a farm in Florence or a villa in Spain, the goal is always the same: safety and autonomy," adds Panasiuk. "When you take your first steps to set yourself up in a new country, having the right people around is the critical difference between an investment and a liability."

About Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk

Dr. Anna Maria Panasiuk (PhD, International Taxation) is a global wealth architect, Managing Partner of Panasiuk & Partners, and an appointed member of the Forbes Finance Council. With over 25 years of experience in cross-border asset protection, jurisdictional diversification, and family office governance, she specializes in safeguarding multi-generational estates from currency volatility, regulatory shifts, and structural risks. Operating from offices in Warsaw and Zurich, Dr. Panasiuk serves as a premier bridge for international and U.S. High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) seeking stability through Swiss-regulated wealth structures and premium European real estate acquisitions. Learn more at annamariapanasiuk.com.

Media Contact:

Liam Scott

Ripple Effect Communications

[email protected]

Tel: 617-536-8887

SOURCE Anna Maria Panasiuk Advisory Services