Dr. Annette Fearnot Launches Lifestyle Medicine Practice in Indianapolis with MDVIP

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Annette Fearnot, MD, a board-certified family medicine physician who specializes in lifestyle and preventive health, proudly marks the two-week launch of her new medicine practice in partnership with MDVIP. Officially opened on October 31, 2025, the new practice is already welcoming patients and delivering enhanced, personalized primary care services in Indianapolis.

Dr. Annette Fearnot, Indianapolis, IN

Dr. Fearnot's reasoning for joining MDVIP is simple: "I believe the goal of healthcare is not merely to survive, but to thrive." Joining MDVIP allows her to provide attentive care to her patients, offering advanced screenings and diagnostic tools that emphasize prevention and overall well-being, along with same-day and next-day appointments.

Investment in Long-t erm Health

Through her affiliation with MDVIP, Dr. Fearnot offers a comprehensive wellness program that goes far beyond an annual check-up. Patients receive advanced screenings, diagnostic testing, and a tailored wellness plan — all centered around prevention, lifelong vitality, and individualized care.

On partnering with MDVIP, she says, "It gives me an opportunity to focus on preventative medicine. We spend so much time in primary care just fixing problems…and I would love the opportunity to spend more time focusing on preventing problems so that people don't ever have to suﬀer. With MDVIP, I have the opportunity to do the more cutting-edge testing, more advanced diagnostic care that doctors can't always provide in a traditional primary care practice."

Located at 826 West 64th Street in Indianapolis, the practice welcomes new patients (including Medicare patients) and emphasizes a boutique-level experience: on-time appointments, comprehensive visits, preventive care, and physician availability.

Your Personalized Primary Care Journey Starts Here

Since opening on October 31, the practice has attracted enthusiastic interest from local adults seeking a more personalized, proactive healthcare partner. Dr. Fearnot reports positive reception and meaningful patient engagement in her first weeks. As a resident of Indianapolis for 15 years, she's found a wonderful stride within the community and couldn't imagine living anywhere else.

Looking ahead, Dr. Fearnot plans to continue to provide personalized care focused on wellness. Her practice setting features an outdoor garden, yoga studio, and teaching kitchen, which further her commitment to a well-rounded approach to health.

About Annette Fearnot, MD

Dr. Annette Fearnot is a family medicine physician based in Indianapolis, with a focus on preventive care, women's health, including menopause medicine, pediatrics, and lifestyle medicine. She is affiliated with local hospitals, including Riverview Health. With her MDVIPpractice, she integrates advanced screening and wellness planning into primary care, helping enable patients to thrive rather than simply avoid illness.

When she's not caring for patients, she's spending time with her husband, three children, and big dog. She's an avid runner, reader, and has an eye for cooking, thanks to Food Network.

About MDVIP

With a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians serving over 425,000 patients, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. The company is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

Contact Information:

Dr. Annette Fearnot

826 West 64th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46260

Phone: (317) 820-2780

Website: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/annettefearnotmd

