Dr. Atul Kakkar Joins OCLI Vision in Floral Park, Massapequa and Woodbury

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLI Vision is pleased to welcome Dr. Atul Kakkar, an accomplished ophthalmologist specializing in cataract and refractive surgery as well as strabismus treatment. Dr. Kakkar will begin seeing patients on July 24, 2026, at OCLI Vision's Floral Park, Massapequa, and Woodbury locations, where he will provide expert medical and surgical care for patients of all ages.

Kakkar HS

Dr. Kakkar brings extensive international training and advanced surgical expertise to OCLI Vision. He specializes in pediatric ophthalmology and the treatment of pediatric and adult strabismus while also providing comprehensive ophthalmic care, including premium cataract surgery, LASIK, and phakic intraocular lens implantation for patients with high myopia. His clinical expertise also includes corneal cross-linking, the medical and surgical management of glaucoma, a variety of laser procedures.

Dr. Kakkar earned his medical degree from the Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in India and completed his ophthalmology residency at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. He is ECFMG-certified and further advanced his subspecialty training through a prestigious fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology and adult strabismus at the internationally renowned Wills Eye Hospital.

An accomplished researcher and speaker, Dr. Kakkar has presented his work at major ophthalmology conferences throughout India and the United States. He remains committed to combining the latest advances in ophthalmic care with a personalized approach that helps patients achieve their best possible vision and quality of life.

"I am excited to join OCLI Vision and become part of a practice known for its commitment to clinical excellence and outstanding patient care," said Dr. Kakkar. "I look forward to caring for patients and families throughout Long Island while providing compassionate, state-of-the-art eye care for children and adults alike." – Atul Kakkar, MD

Appointments with Dr. Kakkar are available at OCLI Vision's Floral Park, Massapequa, and Woodbury offices:

Floral Park

342 Jericho Turnpike

Floral Park, NY 11001

(516) 354-2020

Massapequa

649 Broadway

Massapequa, NY 11758

(516) 798-1411

Woodbury

135 Crossways Park Drive, Suite 101

Woodbury, NY 11797

(516) 822-3911

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.ocli.net.

About OCLI Vision:

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, and refractive surgery.

About Spectrum Vision Partners:

Spectrum Vision Partners ("SVP") (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 1,400 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, SVP supports over 60 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 150 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.

SOURCE OCLI Vision