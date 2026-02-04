Dr. Nathaniel Nataneli Joins OCLI Vision as Cornea Specialist

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCLI Vision is pleased to welcome Dr. Nathaniel Nataneli, a board-certified ophthalmologist with more than 13 years of experience, to its growing team of eye care specialists. Dr. Nataneli will begin seeing patients on January 26, 2026, providing comprehensive cornea and anterior segment care at OCLI Vision's Astoria, Garnerville, and West Nyack locations.

Dr. Nataneli specializes in premium and complex cataract surgery, corneal transplantation, and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). His surgical expertise also includes ocular surface reconstruction, refractive surgery, and the management of complex corneal conditions, including infections and neoplasia. He is committed to delivering personalized, high-quality care using the most advanced diagnostic and surgical techniques.

Prior to joining OCLI Vision, Dr. Nataneli spent over a decade as an Attending Physician on the Cornea Service at BronxCare Health System, practicing in a busy academic referral setting. A dedicated educator, he also served as Residency Program Director for BronxCare's ophthalmology residency program from 2016 to 2019, overseeing the training and development of future ophthalmologists. Most recently, he provided comprehensive cornea services at Fromer Eye Centers.

Dr. Nataneli earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his undergraduate studies at Queens College, graduating magna cum laude with a degree in history. He completed an internal medicine internship at Staten Island University Hospital, followed by an ophthalmology residency at BronxCare Health System, where he served as Chief Resident. He further specialized with a Cornea and Refractive Surgery Fellowship at Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island.

Throughout his career, Dr. Nataneli has been recognized for excellence in education and clinical care, receiving the Attending of the Year Award for Excellence in Education in both 2015 and 2017. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA Ophthalmology, and has authored multiple book chapters on topics ranging from dry eye disease to corneal endotheliitis.

Dr. Nataneli is a Diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology and an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

"I'm excited to join OCLI Vision and to begin caring for patients across Astoria, Garnerville, and West Nyack," said Dr. Nataneli. "I look forward to delivering advanced corneal and cataract care while helping patients achieve their best possible vision."

Tom Burke, CEO of OCLI Vision, added, "Dr. Nataneli's clinical expertise, academic leadership, and dedication to patient-centered care make him an exceptional addition to OCLI Vision. His arrival further strengthens our cornea and anterior segment services and supports our mission of delivering outstanding eye care across the communities we serve."

Appointments with Dr. Nataneli will be available at:

OCLI Vision – Astoria

31-27 41st St

Astoria, NY 11103

Phone: (718) 728-3400

OCLI Vision – Garnerville

171 Ramapo Rd

Garnerville, NY 10923

Phone: (845) 947-2240

OCLI Vision – West Nyack

1 Crosfield Ave, Suite 302

West Nyack, NY 10994

Phone: (845) 624-4455

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.ocli.net.

About OCLI Vision:

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, and refractive surgery.

About Spectrum Vision Partners:

Spectrum Vision Partners ("SVP") (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 1,400 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, SVP supports over 60 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 150 surgeons, doctors, and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.

