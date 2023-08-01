Dr. Azin Tarifard Expands Roll with Babylon Dental Care

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon Dental Care is excited to announce that Dr. Azin Tarifard is taking on an expanded role in her capacity as the practice's pediatric dentist. Dr. Azin, as she's known to her patients, first joined the practice in early June and has provided exceptional care for BDC's youngest patients, especially those with disabilities or on the autism spectrum.

"We love what Dr. Azin brings to the team, and we're thrilled that she's joining us in Gateway Plaza as well," said Jenn Brown, the director of operations for Babylon Dental Care. "We had every reason to expect big things from her, given her exceptional background and reputation, but she's still managed to impress us with her dedication to her patients. I can confidently say she aligns perfectly with our goal of providing excellent care for the families of our community."

Dr. Azin graduated with a DDS degree from the University of the Pacific in San Francisco in 2006 before working for four years as a general dentist. That experience made her realize that she wanted to go into pediatric care, a calling she inherited from her mother, who told her how rewarding and enjoyable it was to treat children. To that end, she completed a three-year course in pediatric dentistry at Tufts School of Dental Medicine in Boston, where she learned how to treat children from infants to teenagers. While there, she also received a Master of Science in Dentistry.

"Being part of the BDC team for the past two months has been a great experience for me as a pediatric dental care provider. I have seen the outstanding teamwork that leads to comprehensive care with compassion toward our patients. That has led me to the decision to be part of this wonderful group at GWP as well to better cater to the dental needs of children, especially children with autism and behavioral management, who would require specialized expertise. This will be highly rewarding for me as well to be able to provide dental care to all children in need in both locations."

Parents can schedule an appointment for their children with Dr. Azin at either of Babylon Dental Care's offices, conveniently located at Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon.

