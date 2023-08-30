Dr. Ben Mayo, Adult and Pediatric Sports Medicine Orthopedic Surgeon, Joins Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists Team

TROY, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists welcome their newest physician Dr. Ben Mayo MD, an accomplished orthopedic surgeon. He is fellowship-trained in adult and pediatric sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery.

Dr. Mayo specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of complex problems of the shoulder and knee, as well as conditions of the hip, elbow, and ankle. He treats patients of all ages and uses advanced techniques to help athletes as young as middle school age, as they still have open growth plates that require additional considerations.

"Dr. Ben Mayo is an all-round great member of the team who is committed to providing exceptional care, assisting his patients in overcoming injuries, and returning to their active lifestyles," states Dan Cresco, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Health Partners and Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists.

"I'm excited to join Mendelson Kornblum because there's a strong sense of unity here and a shared dedication to the community. It truly feels like joining a team, where everyone is pulling in the same direction. That makes this a perfect fit for me," states Dr. Mayo.

"My initial draw to sports medicine came from personal sports injuries. During high school and college, I spent time coaching and discovered how much I enjoy helping people succeed and achieve their goals. As a surgeon, I continue to help individuals in long-term ways. Patients come to me with something that is limiting the things they want to do, and it is my job to work with them to get them back to functioning at their best and achieving their goals."

Dr. Ben Mayo is fellowship-trained in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine at the University of Connecticut. Prior to that, he served as Chief Resident of Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at the University of Illinois Chicago where he received the Leo Weinstein Award for Excellence in Patient Care and the Robert D. Ray Orthopedic Research Award. He earned a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Illinois College of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Science with a concentration in Biomedical Studies from St. Olaf College in Minnesota.

As a leader in his field, Dr. Mayo has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and journals, and specializes in over 30 complex shoulder, hip, knee, and elbow procedures. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the American Orthopaedic Association (AOA), the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM), and the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA).

Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists is the premier synergistic healthcare partner of patients, physicians, and the communities we serve in Southeast Michigan. We provide comprehensive diagnostics and innovative solutions to help patients with musculoskeletal conditions. Committed to our patients in all aspects, we are the only area orthopedic practice recognized for offering non-opioid surgical options. We are proud to be affiliated with the best hospitals in Michigan and named as leaders in the field of orthopedics, spine care, and pain management. For more information, visit www.mendelsonortho.com and www.youtube.com/mendelsonortho .

Media Contacts: (313) 351-5077

[email protected]

SOURCE Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists