Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists Ranks Best in Practice with Detroit Free Press Community Choice Award

TROY, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Free Press Community Choice Awards program recently announced Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists as one of the top three best orthopedic practices in metro Detroit.

"It's an honor to be recognized and celebrated as one of the best area orthopedic practices. This achievement reflects our dedication to providing our patients with the highest quality health care," states Dan Cresco, Chief Executive Officer at Synergy Health Partners and Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists.

This Community Choice award guide is an excellent resource for discovering the best businesses and organizations in the Detroit area. Winning or placing among the top three finalists in the Community's Choice Awards is a prestigious achievement that reflects a company's excellence in its respective industry. The winners and finalists are published online and publicized to the community, serving as a trusted resource for people searching for the best places to eat, shop, receive services, and more.

Mendelson Kornblum Orthopedics Spine and Pain Specialists is the premier synergistic healthcare partner of patients, physicians, and the communities we serve in Southeast Michigan. We provide comprehensive diagnostics and innovative solutions helping patients with musculoskeletal conditions. Committed to our patients in all aspects, we are the only area orthopedic practice recognized for offering non-opioid surgical options. We are proud to be affiliated with the best hospitals in Michigan and named as leaders in the field of orthopedics, spine care, and pain management. For more information, visit www.mendelsonortho.com and www.youtube.com/mendelsonortho .

