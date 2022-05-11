Dr. Black Speaks at International Symposium

LIBBY, Mont., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brad Black, Senior Medical and Research Advisor for the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD), was invited to speak at the Third International Seminar entitled "Brazil without Asbestos" on May 4, 2022. The seminar was put on by the Inter-Union Department for Studies and Research on Health and Work Environments, the Public Ministry of Labor, and the Brazilian Association of the Asbestos-Exposed in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Dr. Black is Senior Medical and Research Advisor for CARD. He retired from his position as CEO and Medical Director in May of 2021, but he continues to be a leading advocate for healthcare, treatment, and research to benefit those impacted by Libby amphibole asbestos.

Dr. Black was unable to attend in person, but presented his talk, "The Libby Montana Story – a town left to die" virtually. In it, Dr. Black outlined the history of the asbestos public health emergency in Libby, as well as the unique characteristics of amphibole asbestos and the disease processes caused by it. The discussion sparked the interest of participants and they had many questions afterwards.

Dr. Black stated he was honored to speak at this international event and to share CARD's experience in responding to such a community-wide asbestos exposure. Non-traditional types of asbestos fibers have been found not only in various areas of the United States but also in countries such as Brazil, Australia, and Turkey.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

