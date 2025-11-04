Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO of Recorded Future, Joins Pentera as a Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors

Dr. Ahlberg's appointment supports Pentera's mission to consolidate the enterprise security validation market and reinforce its position as the category leader

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the market leader in AI-Powered Security Validation, today announced that Dr. Christopher Ahlberg has joined the company as a strategic advisor to the CEO and Board of Directors. Dr. Ahlberg brings over two decades of cybersecurity and enterprise software leadership, most notably as the founder and CEO of Recorded Future, the world's leading threat intelligence company.

"As Pentera continues to lead and consolidate the security validation market, I can't think of a better partner to work with the board and myself than Dr. Ahlberg," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "He's been a founder, operator, and strategic advisor, and he knows what it takes to build a company for scale and lasting success. His deep connections with the CISO community and understanding of enterprise security needs will help us sharpen our product vision and go-to-market strategy."

As CEO and co-founder of Recorded Future, Dr. Ahlberg has helped shape the threat intelligence market from its earliest days, translating a vision for adversary insight into a globally adopted capability. Under his leadership, the company has established itself as the market leader in global threat intelligence, built a customer base spanning thousands of security teams, reached annual recurring revenue in the hundreds of millions, and become a trusted intelligence partner to both Fortune 500 enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Under Dr. Ahlberg's leadership, Recorded Future was acquired by Mastercard in 2023, marking a significant milestone in its continued growth and influence.

"What I see in Pentera is a powerful extension of how cybersecurity teams put threat intelligence to work," said Dr. Christopher Ahlberg. "Strong threat intelligence helps identify emerging threats, and Pentera emulates those attack techniques in production to test whether exposures are actually exploitable. That kind of evidence-based validation ensures that remediation efforts stay focused on the most imminent risks. It helps organizations stay ahead of attackers and move from assumed security to proven resilience."

