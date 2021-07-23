Dr. David A. Thomas Joins Vanguard's Board of Directors

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the election of Dr. David A. Thomas to its board of directors and to the board of trustees of each of the Vanguard funds.

Dr. Thomas is the President of Morehouse College and has more than 30 years of higher education leadership experience. He is the former H. Naylor Fitzhugh Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and the former Dean of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. He also previously served as an assistant professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Vanguard's board of directors," said Vanguard Chairman and CEO Tim Buckley. "He is a purpose-driven leader who has extensive experience in setting a vision, inspiring an organization, managing operations, and developing talent equally. Our client-owners will benefit tremendously from his governance."

In addition to his work in academia, Dr. Thomas serves as a member of the board of directors of DTE Energy, the American Red Cross, and the Posse Foundation. Dr. Thomas is nationally renowned for his research and published works on managing diversity in the workplace, including co-authoring Breaking Through: The Making of Minority Executives in Corporate America. He has also worked as a consultant for more than three decades on issues relating to organizational change and diversity and inclusion for Fortune 500 companies as well as major governmental and nonprofit organizations.

In addition to Mr. Buckley and Dr. Thomas, Vanguard's board also includes: Emerson U. Fullwood; Dr. Amy Gutmann; F. Joseph Loughrey; Lead Independent Trustee Mark Loughridge; Scott C. Malpass; Deanna Mulligan; André F. Perold; Sarah Bloom Raskin; and Peter F. Volanakis.

