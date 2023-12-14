Dr. David Shavelle Named Chief of Cardiology at MemorialCare - Serving as Liaison Between Hospital Administration, Medical Staff and Clinical Leaders

Regional leader in Interventional cardiology, patient experience and research bridges gaps, creates growth in MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute's in Southern California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, announced today that David Shavelle, M.D. has been named the Chief of Cardiology for the entire health system. In his new role, Dr. Shavelle will serve as a liaison between Los Angeles' and Orange County's medical staffs, hospital administrations, physicians and clinical teams across MemorialCare's entire footprint – advancing the vision and mission of the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute throughout the health system.

David Shavelle, M.D., chief of cardiology, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute

Dr Shavelle will be responsible for leading MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute's general and specialty cardiology, interventional cardiology, advanced interventional modalities such as structural heart, complex coronary, ventricular support, research, and clinical trials system wide. Dr. Shavelle will also keep his current role as medical director of adult cardiology and interventional lab, at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center.

"We are so grateful to have an extraordinary physician leader, such as Dr. Shavelle, who is committed to each and every patient he encounters as our Chief of Cardiology," says David Kim, M.D., CEO MemorialCare Medical Foundation and executive vice president, MemorialCare Clinical Institutes. "While his education, training and deep experience in research are a perfect fit for this role, his reputation of being a mentor, teacher, and innovator are what make him stand out as a leader in his field."

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute is a premier institution in Southern California that specializes in offering the least invasive approaches for complex cardiovascular issues through minimally invasive procedures using catheters or tiny incisions so patients can experience rapid recoveries, less scarring, faster healing, and avoid traditional open-heart surgery. Distinguished as a leader in heart and vascular care, the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute offers personalized prevention programs, world-renowned physicians, leading diagnostic screenings, advanced treatment, rehabilitation and leading-edge cardiovascular research.

"I am humbled and honored to become the Chief of Cardiology for MemorialCare," says Dr. Shavelle. "MemorialCare is committed to the mission of clinical excellence, service and patient centered care, which are the values I think all clinicians, administrators and caregivers need to keep at the forefront of their minds and hearts. I'm excited to partner with the team to optimize clinical efforts to create advancements to better the health of our community."

Dr. Shavelle completed college at UC Irvine with a degree in Mechanical Engineering before attending UCLA Medical School. He then completed Internal Medicine Residency at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance and completed his General Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Washington, in Seattle Wash. He returned to Los Angeles to complete a one-year fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at Harbor UCLA/Good Samaritan Hospital. He subsequently joined a large private practice cardiology group at Good Samaritan Hospital, at the same time working at Harbor UCLA in the Division of Cardiology with a faculty appointment at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He then spent the last 11 years at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, before coming to MemorialCare.

He is actively engaged in clinical research and has published approximately 150 peer-reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Shavelle has received multiple teaching awards including the Golden Apple Award from Keck School of Medicine in 2010 and 2019 and the Faculty Teaching Award from the Division of Cardiology at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in 2005. In addition, he was recognized as a Top Los Angeles Doctor by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021 and 2022.

