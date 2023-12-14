Dr. David Shavelle Named Chief of Cardiology at MemorialCare - Serving as Liaison Between Hospital Administration, Medical Staff and Clinical Leaders

News provided by

MemorialCare

14 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

Regional leader in Interventional cardiology, patient experience and research bridges gaps, creates growth in MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute's in Southern California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, announced today that David Shavelle, M.D. has been named the Chief of Cardiology for the entire health system. In his new role, Dr. Shavelle will serve as a liaison between Los Angeles' and Orange County's medical staffs, hospital administrations, physicians and clinical teams across MemorialCare's entire footprint – advancing the vision and mission of the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute throughout the health system.

Continue Reading
David Shavelle, M.D., chief of cardiology, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute
David Shavelle, M.D., chief of cardiology, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute

Dr Shavelle will be responsible for leading MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute's general and specialty cardiology, interventional cardiology, advanced interventional modalities such as structural heart, complex coronary, ventricular support, research, and clinical trials system wide. Dr. Shavelle will also keep his current role as medical director of adult cardiology and interventional lab, at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center.

"We are so grateful to have an extraordinary physician leader, such as Dr. Shavelle, who is committed to each and every patient he encounters as our Chief of Cardiology," says David Kim, M.D., CEO MemorialCare Medical Foundation and executive vice president, MemorialCare Clinical Institutes. "While his education, training and deep experience in research are a perfect fit for this role, his reputation of being a mentor, teacher, and innovator are what make him stand out as a leader in his field."

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute is a premier institution in Southern California that specializes in offering the least invasive approaches for complex cardiovascular issues through minimally invasive procedures using catheters or tiny incisions so patients can experience rapid recoveries, less scarring, faster healing, and avoid traditional open-heart surgery. Distinguished as a leader in heart and vascular care, the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute offers personalized prevention programs, world-renowned physicians, leading diagnostic screenings, advanced treatment, rehabilitation and leading-edge cardiovascular research.

"I am humbled and honored to become the Chief of Cardiology for MemorialCare," says Dr. Shavelle. "MemorialCare is committed to the mission of clinical excellence, service and patient centered care, which are the values I think all clinicians, administrators and caregivers need to keep at the forefront of their minds and hearts. I'm excited to partner with the team to optimize clinical efforts to create advancements to better the health of our community."

Dr. Shavelle completed college at UC Irvine with a degree in Mechanical Engineering before attending UCLA Medical School. He then completed Internal Medicine Residency at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Torrance and completed his General Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Washington, in Seattle Wash. He returned to Los Angeles to complete a one-year fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at Harbor UCLA/Good Samaritan Hospital. He subsequently joined a large private practice cardiology group at Good Samaritan Hospital, at the same time working at Harbor UCLA in the Division of Cardiology with a faculty appointment at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He then spent the last 11 years at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, before coming to MemorialCare.

He is actively engaged in clinical research and has published approximately 150 peer-reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Shavelle has received multiple teaching awards including the Golden Apple Award from Keck School of Medicine in 2010 and 2019 and the Faculty Teaching Award from the Division of Cardiology at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in 2005. In addition, he was recognized as a Top Los Angeles Doctor by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2021 and 2022. 

About MemorialCare
MemorialCare is a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system with 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians MemorialCare; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org

SOURCE MemorialCare

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.