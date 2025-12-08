Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah Named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NewYork-Presbyterian

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYork-Presbyterian has named Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective January 22, 2026. An experienced physician-executive with deep roots at the institution, Dr. Kumaraiah currently serves as the group senior vice president, system chief medical officer and chief operating officer, perioperative services at NewYork-Presbyterian. Dr. Kumaraiah will succeed Dr. Brian G. Donley, who was recently appointed president and chief executive officer at NewYork-Presbyterian, also effective January 22, 2026.

Dr. Deepa Kumaraiah, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NewYork-Presbyterian

As executive vice president and chief operating officer, Dr. Kumaraiah will direct the strategy and operations of NewYork-Presbyterian across all its hospital campuses and ambulatory sites. She will be responsible for achieving the healthcare system's operating targets and implementing its patient-centered strategic vision across the enterprise.

"I am delighted that Dr. Kumaraiah will be taking on this new role at NewYork-Presbyterian," said Dr. Donley. "Dr. Kumaraiah has a deep understanding of NewYork-Presbyterian's mission, culture and values, and an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality, most compassionate care to our patients, their families and the communities we serve. Her extraordinary knowledge of NewYork-Presbyterian's operations and steady, thoughtful approach to leadership will be invaluable as we execute on our shared vision to transform how health care is delivered to create a healthier future for all."

"I am honored to partner with Dr. Donley and our premier medical school partners, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, to expand access to world-class care, drive our culture of innovation and deliver the very best patient experience," said Dr. Kumaraiah. "My path in health care has been motivated by a commitment to improving the experience for patients and clinicians and making high-quality care more accessible for all. It's a privilege to work at an academic health system with our outstanding caregivers who are training the next generation of leaders in medicine, driving discovery and innovation, and serving our patients and communities with empathy and compassion."

"I'm pleased to congratulate Dr. Kumaraiah on her new role," said Dr. Katrina Armstrong, dean of the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and chief executive officer of Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian to provide the most advanced and compassionate care to our patients."

"We look forward to working with Dr. Kumaraiah in her new role," said Dr. Robert A. Harrington, the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. "We take pride in our long-standing partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian in delivering exceptional, patient-centered care and translating our research into meaningful clinical outcomes."

In her current role, Dr. Kumaraiah oversees the clinical service lines and perioperative areas, where she provides leadership, management and strategic vision for the growth and integration of those efforts across all 10 NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals and the NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Groups. She also leads both enterprise-wide medical affairs and the integrated Quality and Performance Improvement program.

Dr. Kumaraiah spearheaded the regionalization of service lines across the system to support standardization, innovation, access and growth. She has overseen nearly 900 physicians in the NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Groups across 120 sites and, in partnership with Columbia Doctors and Weill Cornell Medicine, recruited leading specialists to drive access through growth in all service lines. She has led NewYork-Presbyterian's quality program to ensure outstanding, safe and highly reliable care, and to achieve a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a hospital safety grade A from the Leapfrog Group.

Dr. Kumaraiah joined NewYork-Presbyterian in 2012 and previously served as the senior vice president, service line integration and chief physician, NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Groups. A cardiologist by training, she is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Kumaraiah completed her cardiovascular fellowship training at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, and her internal medicine residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. She earned her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania, her Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School, and her Bachelor of Science from Brown University.

NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare systems, encompassing 10 hospitals across the Greater New York area, nearly 200 primary and specialty care clinics and medical groups, and an array of telemedicine services.

A leader in medical education, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is affiliated with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. This collaboration means patients have access to the country's leading physicians, the full range of medical specialties, latest innovations in care, and research that is developing cures and saving lives.

Founded 250 years ago, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital has a long legacy of medical breakthroughs and innovation, from the invention of the Pap test to pioneering the groundbreaking heart valve replacement procedure called TAVR.

NewYork-Presbyterian's 50,000 employees and affiliated physicians are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care to New Yorkers and patients from across the country and around the world.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org and find us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

SOURCE NewYork-Presbyterian